Lexus announces the start of international sales of its flagship yacht LY 680

The Japanese premium car manufacturer is taking a decisive step towards establishing itself in the field of luxury shipbuilding. After initially being available only in the domestic market in the Land of the Rising Sun, the flagship motor yacht LY 680 is now officially available to international customers. The 20-meter vessel, designed for the upper segment of buyers, will make its grand world debut during the prestigious International Yacht Show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which will be held from October 28 to November 1, 2026.

The new model comes as a direct successor to the pioneering LY 650, upgrading the concept with noticeably more spacious outdoor comfort. The designers have increased the length of the open upper deck by nearly 1.4 meters, and the aft bathing platform has been extended by 70 centimeters. With a total length of 20.63 meters and a width of 5.76 meters, the luxury vessel offers capacity for 15 passengers during day trips, while three separate cabins with a total of six berths are provided for overnight stays.

For the physical implementation of the project, the Japanese company relies on a strategic partnership with the Taiwanese shipbuilding giant Horizon Group, specializing in the construction of custom-made vessels. The architecture and overall style positioning are the work of the Lexus design team, and the production process integrates cutting-edge engineering methods borrowed directly from the production system of the parent company Toyota.

The external lines of the vessel follow the recognizable L-finesse philosophy, known from the latest automotive generations of the brand. The propulsion system is entrusted to two Volvo Penta marine units, with customers choosing between the IPS 1050 and IPS 1350 modifications. For long voyages, fuel tanks with a capacity of 4012 liters and a drinking water tank with a volume of 852 liters are provided.

The brand's maritime ambitions have their own consistent history, starting with the conceptual Sport Yacht in 2017 and followed by the first production model LY 650 two years later. Although sales of the new LY 680 started on the Japanese market in 2024, the first fully completed specimen was officially demonstrated in March 2026. Although global orders are already open, the company is still keeping the official starting price of the vessel secret.