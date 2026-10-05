The electric evolution of an icon. Test and BG prices of the new Subaru Outback

While much of the automotive industry continues to compete in building impractical futuristic shapes, huge displays and heavy SUV bodies, Subaru continues to follow its own path. The Japanese brand traditionally relies on cars designed for real life and for people with an active lifestyle. Our team headed to sunny Italy to subject the new Subaru e-Outback to a comprehensive test drive and find out whether electrification has changed its true nature.

And the first kilometers on the winding Italian roads quickly answer the question of whether the brand has sacrificed its identity in favor of battery conformity. In our opinion, the engineers managed to preserve the unique spirit of the model, transferring its legendary durability into the new technological era.

Exterior



Visually, the Subaru e-Outback exudes that familiar and confident solidity that hints at readiness for serious transitions off-road. Massive black protective panels around the fender arches and along the sills give it a truly "off-road" appearance, distinctly different from most urban crossovers.

The impressive ground clearance of 211 mm places this model among the most capable representatives in its class. Along with off-road expeditions, this height also proves extremely useful in bad weather conditions or sudden torrential rains, when roads instantly turn into water obstacles. In such situations, the car wades through puddles with complete confidence and without any hesitation.

Interior



Upon entering the cabin, a familiar architecture is immediately noticeable, drawing inspiration from the smaller Solterra XT. The layout is clearly functional, clean and ergonomic, but the e-Outback nevertheless creates a feeling of higher class and definite flagship status.

The space in the cabin is truly impressive. In the back seat, passengers have ample legroom and headroom, which guarantees complete comfort even on long journeys. The front seats offer excellent support and comfort, predisposing to long driving without fatigue. The luggage compartment has a regular square shape and an impressive volume of 633 liters, ready to accommodate any sports, camping or family equipment.

The technological equipment includes a 7-inch digital instrument panel in front of the driver and a centrally located 14-inch touch screen. The multimedia system works quickly, and the sound is provided by a premium Harman Kardon audio system. However, two main shortcomings in the cabin are revealed: the classic glove compartment in front of the front passenger is completely missing, and there is no opening (ski pocket) in the back seat for transporting longer objects. The oval shape of the steering wheel also requires some time to get used to. However, everything else is up to par. The materials and the assembly itself are quite good, emphasizing and repelling the flagship status of the new Outback.

Engine and driving characteristics

The drive is entrusted to two electric motors with symmetrical four-wheel drive, providing a system power of 375 hp and a torque of 536 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 4.5 seconds, and the instant deployment of traction makes overtaking completely hassle-free.

The battery has a capacity of 74.7 kWh and provides an autonomous range of 443 km to 526 km depending on the specific equipment level and on the WLTP cycle. Fast direct current (DC) charging with a power of up to 150 kW is supported, which allows recharging from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. These data also lag behind many of its direct competitors, but this is only on paper, because in real conditions things look quite different - charging in under half an hour, unique acceleration and a decent real-world range of over 400 kilometers.

On the road, the Subaru e-Outback demonstrates exceptional stability thanks to the new e-Subaru Global Platform platform architecture. In bends, the car holds tight, and the suspension absorbs bumps with ease, combining high stability with an excellent ride. The security systems from the Subaru Safety Sense package operate precisely and discreetly, without annoying the driver with unnecessary sound signals.

In urban conditions, the Subaru e-Outback pleasantly surprises with its maneuverability, despite its respectable dimensions - a length of 4895 mm. The tight turning circle and well-balanced steering make maneuvering through narrow Italian streets and parking in underground garages much easier than expected. The high seating position guarantees excellent visibility in all directions, and the instant deployment of torque allows for agile and stress-free inclusion in dynamic city traffic. In this mode, the average energy consumption is around a very reasonable 16-17 kWh per 100 km, supported by the effective braking recuperation system.

When you leave the city limits and enter suburban interurban roads, the car reveals its true potential. On winding sections, the low center of gravity - a result of the battery located in the floor - provides remarkable stability and minimal body roll. Cornering is done with surgical precision, and the suspension absorbs all bumps without transmitting vibrations to the cabin. Here, the energy appetite of the e-Outback drops to its most optimal values, in the order of 18-19 kWh per 100 km, providing the closest to the official mileage data.

On the highway, the electric Outback behaves like a real long-distance cruiser. Noise insulation is at an extremely high level, with aerodynamic noise and tire noise remaining behind even when maintaining the maximum permitted speed. The car steps monolithically and confidently, and safety when overtaking is guaranteed by the huge power reserve. Of course, high speed affects consumption – at a steady pace of 130 km/h, the consumption rises to around 23-25 kWh per 100 km, which slightly reduces the autonomous range, but remains within acceptable limits for this class.

Off the asphalt, Subaru's legendary genes immediately remind us of themselves. With its impressive ground clearance of 211 mm and the advanced X-Mode all-wheel drive system, the e-Outback easily copes with steep gravel climbs, muddy ruts and rocky paths. The electric torque is dosed with millimetre precision to each wheel, preventing rollover and providing traction where standard electric SUVs would quickly capitulate.

Here are the main technical specifications of the model:



Engine: Two electric motors (AWD)

Maximum power: 375 hp

Maximum torque: 536 Nm

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 4.5 seconds

Battery: 74.7 kWh

Range (WLTP): from 443 km to 526 km depending on the specific equipment level

Fast charging: Up to 150 kW DC (10-80% in ~30 min)

Ground clearance: 211 mm

Conclusion and prices



After this extensive test drive, we can safely say that the new Subaru e-Outback proves that the transition to full electrification does not necessarily deprive a car of its individuality. The model remains practical, safe and extremely capable on all terrains, while adding impressive dynamics and modern technologies.

Despite some minor shortcomings in the ergonomics of the interior, such as the absence of a glove compartment and ski pocket, the car offers an excellent balance for families with an active lifestyle. The price of the model on the European market is around 50,000 euros, varying slightly depending on the equipment. The list prices for Bulgaria are 53,900 and 56,900 euros for the two levels 4E-Xperience and 4E-Xperience+, but by the end of this year all customers will receive a discount of 7,000 euros, which makes the prices 46,900 and 49,900 euros, which puts the e-Outback in a very competitive position compared to other electric SUV representatives in the segment.