CarPoint has made a long-standing dream of Porsche fans come true

German tuning specialist CarPoint has officially answered a hypothetical question from retro car enthusiasts by presenting the one-of-a-kind GT-K44, a hand-built shooting brake-style modification based on the Porsche 944. Conceived as a modern realization of a rare idea from 1981, originally introduced by Günter Artz with his 924 Kombi, the GT-K44 transforms the iconic sports car with a “transaxle” transmission into an ultra-exclusive two-door station wagon. Limited to a tightly controlled run of just ten units, this bespoke engineering project combines the mechanical purity of Porsche’s front-engine, rear-drive configuration with the sleek profile of a station wagon that the factory never dared to put into series production.

The transformation itself is an intense masterclass in bodywork, requiring hundreds of hours of meticulous hand-building and structural modifications. CarPoint’s craftsmen completely reworked the roof structure, modified the B-pillars and fabricated entirely new rear side panels to accommodate large side windows, with the finishing touches being a custom-made tailgate and significantly revised taillights. Recommended donor cars are limited to high-performance variants with the 3.0-liter 944 S2 naturally aspirated engine developing 211 horsepower, or the tuned 944 Turbo with 220 to 250 horsepower. While buyers provide their own donor cars, CarPoint helps find suitable chassis, which are then stripped down, welded and painted to an impeccable standard.

This level of craftsmanship requires a significant financial commitment, with a standard conversion costing €100,000, excluding local taxes, delivery charges and the price of the donor car itself. Inside, the cabin receives custom changes to the roof and rear trim panels, while retaining the classic layout, although customers can opt for extensive custom specifications, including historic upholstery patterns such as Porsche's iconic “Pascha“ fabric, individual suspension settings and upgraded exhaust systems.