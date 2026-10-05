Swedish giant on the horizon from Volvo

The Swedish car brand Volvo has the ambition to enter the segment of the largest luxury SUVs with a bang, going into a direct duel with models such as Range Rover, BMW X7 and Cadillac Escalade. The prepared new flagship will surpass the current XC90 and the electric EX90 in size, and the main focus of sales will be the US market, where giant bodies enjoy huge demand, but also that of Europe.

The idea for such a model has been simmering for a long time in the brand's chief designer Thomas Ingenlath. At one time, he parked the XC90 next to the Range Rover for a direct comparison, finding that although the Swedish crossover is not inferior in style and design, the difference in scale is huge. The XC90 and EX90 compete with the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, and the future top model will move one class higher – among the largest representatives of the segment. According to Ingenlath, there is demand for such an SUV not only across the Ocean, but also on the Old Continent, despite the narrower European streets.

Technically, the new brainchild of the Swedes will most likely rely on a hybrid drive and will be assembled on American soil. Volvo has already confirmed that by 2030, its plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, will begin production of a new hybrid model tailored to the preferences of local buyers. Although the company has not yet officially announced whether this is exactly this giant SUV, the coincidence of the facts is quite obvious.

The first style guidelines for the future of the brand will become clear as early as early 2027, when Volvo will show a concept model with a completely new exterior and interior language. An interesting highlight in it will be the return of physical buttons and controllers – a direct response to complaints from customers and journalists about the overreliance on touchscreens in recent years.

There will also be a serious focus on cabin comfort, inspired by the brand's Chinese division, where the luxury of the second row of seats is of utmost importance. By 2030, Volvo promises to launch a total of 13 new models, with the flagship three-row SUV likely to be the pearl of this large-scale product offensive.