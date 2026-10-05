Digitalization in the automotive industry has long gone beyond standard comfort and has turned modern vehicles into mobile centers for collecting personal data. However, it turns out that this technological evolution hides serious risks, which intelligence services are now officially warning about. The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service AIVD has published an official report in which it draws attention to the potential danger of espionage through integrated systems in new cars.

A modern car is no longer just a means of transportation, but a complex digital system that maintains a constant connection to the global network. High-resolution cameras, sensitive microphones, GPS navigation and telematics modules collect a massive database of data for every kilometer traveled. According to AIVD analysts, under certain circumstances these technical components can be activated remotely by third parties. This opens the door to eavesdropping on conversations in the cabin, recording images around the vehicle, and precise tracking of routes.

However, the danger does not end with the factory-installed components of the car. Any external device that connects to the machine via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or a charging port automatically falls into the risk zone. If the vehicle's electronics are compromised, it easily becomes a bridge to the driver's personal smartphone. This is precisely why security experts advise avoiding confidential conversations in the cabin, as well as parking cars with cameras near areas with special access regimes.

The topic of car security is becoming even more acute against the backdrop of the rapid entry of Asian manufacturers into European markets. According to SMMT, in the first half of 2026, the market share of brands associated with Chinese companies reached about 15% of all new registrations in the UK. Models like the Jaecoo 7 have seen record sales thanks to their affordable price and rich technological equipment. At the same time, experts remind that Chery, which owns the Jaecoo brand, is partly state-owned, which raises questions about the legislative requirements for providing data to local services.

The reaction of British institutions was not long in coming. The military in the United Kingdom has already introduced strict restrictions on the access of vehicles with Chinese components to sensitive strategic sites, including bases such as RAF Wyton and the headquarters of the Naval Special Forces in Dorset. In parallel, the MI5 counterintelligence service has increased control over academic and technological partnerships. In response to these actions, Chinese officials categorically reject the accusations, calling them unfounded.

Ultimately, the Dutch intelligence report does not aim to identify a specific manufacturer as a threat, but to draw attention to the ecosystem of connected cars as a whole. While cameras, sensors, and constant network connectivity provide undeniable convenience to drivers, they also create a new vector of potential vulnerability that requires increased vigilance on the part of users and institutions.