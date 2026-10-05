Ibrahimovic gave himself another new Ferrari

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again kept one of the most famous and expensive traditions in the football and automotive world, by celebrating his 45th birthday with the purchase of another jewel from Maranello. The Swedish legend officially boasted on his social networks about his latest addition - the limited edition Ferrari F80 supercar, thus reinforcing his habit of giving himself an exclusive machine with the emblem of the “horse“ every year.

Zlatan's tradition of making such grandiose purchases dates back to 2019, when he started the series with the exclusive Monza SP2, followed by remarkable models such as the SF90 Spider, Daytona SP3, Purosangue and SF90 XX. The new F80, however, represents the pinnacle of the Italian brand's engineering achievements to date, boasting an impressive 1,200 horsepower and a hybrid drivetrain, making it the fastest and most powerful car in the former Milan star's garage.

A curious detail is that the order for the specimen was placed a year ago, as the assembly and delivery of such extreme models from Maranello requires serious planning. With this step, Ibrahimovic's birthday collection now includes at least eight special models from the Italian brand, tracing the entire modern evolution of Ferrari from naturally aspirated V12 engines to hybrid hypercars. For fans of automotive predictions, the question remains what Zlatan will come up with for his next birthday, with the brand's future first all-electric model already being considered among the potential candidates.