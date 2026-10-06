Alfa Romeo is updating its entire range

Alfa Romeo is undertaking a large-scale update of a large part of its product range for the 2027 market year, focusing its efforts on increasing the feeling of luxury in the cabin, modernizing technologies and introducing new design accents, without unnecessarily touching the proven mechanics and engines.

The smallest representative in the family - the compact crossover Junior, receives serious changes in the interior. The doors now feature soft-touch materials, fine contrasting stitching and various textures for the different equipment levels. The basic versions rely on the new Icona textile interior, while the sports and higher equipment levels introduce the modern Microcloud material for the dashboard and center console, combined with optional Sabelt sports seats.

With Giulia and Stelvio, the focus falls on software updates that comply with the latest European safety requirements, including a discreetly integrated camera to monitor the driver's attention in the left column. The top Quadrifoglio modifications retain their character thanks to the iconic 2.9-liter biturbo V6 engine with a power of 520 horsepower, while each purchased sports car now comes with an exclusive gift - specialized training at the brand's driving academy. The market favorite Tonale retains its previous successful structure, but the entire range is supplemented by the attractive special series Edizione Luna Rossa, which carries the spirit of sailing styling with unique exterior accents, special wheels and modern eco-friendly materials in the cabin.