Jaguar has revealed the car that divided fans in two

Jaguar has officially revealed its long-awaited production flagship under the name Type 01, which marks not just a new beginning, but a radical and uncompromising transition to a fully electric future for the legendary company from Coventry. Presented as the ideological successor to the bold design concepts and avant-garde performances of recent years, the new grand tourer becomes the most powerful production car in the entire history of the brand, redefining the boundaries of luxury, engineering thought and stylistic courage.

The impressive machine relies on an advanced three-motor electric configuration with one electric motor on the front axle and two independent ones on the rear wheels, which together generate over a thousand horsepower and a torque of 1365 Newton meters. This serious power, managed by an intelligent torque distribution system, allows the heavy luxury sedan to accelerate from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds, combining the dynamics of the highest hypercar class with the impeccable comfort of a classic British long-distance liner.

The system is powered by a massive battery with a useful capacity of 118 kWh, positioned to ensure perfect weight distribution in a ratio of 50:50 and an extremely low center of gravity. Thanks to the modern 850-volt high-voltage architecture, the car supports ultra-fast charging with a power of up to 350 kW, which allows for a serious range of over 300 kilometers to be restored in just about 13 minutes, while the total range on a single full charge according to the WLTP cycle reaches an impressive over 700 kilometers.

The Type 01's exterior relies on unusual, elongated proportions with a length of over five meters, huge 23-inch wheels and advanced active aerodynamics, including a retractable rear spoiler and movable cooling elements. Despite its massive dimensions, maneuverability in urban conditions is significantly facilitated by modern software solutions and a rear-wheel steering system that shortens the turning radius.