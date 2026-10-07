The iconic Jeep Wrangler bids farewell to Europe

The Jeep Wrangler is officially leaving the scene of the Old Continent, putting an end to nearly four decades of glorious history on European soil. The decision of the Stellantis concern to cease sales and acceptance of new orders for the iconic off-roader in the European Union is not a result of a lack of customer interest, but a direct consequence of the strict and uncompromising regulations in Brussels, which make maintaining the model economically unjustified.

The main factors for this decision are related to the new environmental requirements and enhanced safety standards. The classic atmospheric and turbocharged nature of the Wrangler generates high levels of harmful emissions against the backdrop of the lowered European targets for average vehicle carbon dioxide values. Every unit of the iconic Jeep sold exposes the manufacturer to a serious risk of huge financial penalties that exceed the profit from the small sales volume of the specialized model in the region. Added to this are the new mandatory requirements for electronic assistants and security software modules, the installation of which on an architecture with American roots requires investments not covered by the model's modest market share in Europe.

Thus, the American classic gives way to the brand's all-electric future, with the role of spiritual successor to the off-road scene being taken over by the new all-electric Jeep Recon model. Although fans of pure gasoline spirit and mechanical freedom lose one of the last true off-road icons on the market, the Wrangler legacy will continue to live on overseas, while European buyers will have to rely on available inventory or the used market.