The long-standing pillar of the Skoda range is entering a completely new technological stage of its existence. The Octavia model now has the brand's first full hybrid drive (HEV), which eliminates the need for external charging in the electrical network. The system independently manages energy flows, combining the combustion engine and electric motors depending on the current driving profile.

The new addition will be available on the market in the well-known body styles - liftback and station wagon, distributed in the Selection and Sportline equipment levels. Order requests will start in October, and the first deliveries to customers are scheduled for December 2026. The range includes two power versions with a power of 136 or 170 horsepower.

The basis of the hybrid architecture is the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI evo2 petrol engine, generating 131 hp in the basic version and 150 hp in the more powerful version. It works in tandem with two electric motors. The smaller of them performs the function of a starter-generator, while the larger one directly drives the front axle and regenerates kinetic energy during braking. The 1.6 kWh battery allows autonomous movement entirely on electricity for a distance of about two kilometers - a function ideal for maneuvering in built-up urban areas and traffic with frequent stops.

The drive control is fully automated by a complex electronic unit, maintaining the battery charge in the range between 40% and 90%. At low speeds of up to 60 km/h, the car operates mainly in sequential mode, where the electric motor turns the wheels, and the gasoline engine works as a current generator. At a constant speed on country roads, the drive switches to parallel mode, transferring direct thrust from the ICE through an automatic clutch and a single-speed transmission. The maximum speed for both versions is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

The integration of the battery under the rear seats has imposed cosmetic changes in the cargo volume, while maintaining high practicality. The liftback version has 460 liters of luggage space, which increases to 1400 liters with the rear row folded. In the station wagon, the figures are 485 and 1540 liters, respectively. As part of the standard package for hybrid modifications, customers receive a 13-inch multimedia display, a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard and a distinctive Hybrid inscription on the tailgate.