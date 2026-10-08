Kia is ready with the sixth generation of the Sportage

The South Korean giant Kia has begun intensive testing on the roads of Spain for the sixth generation of its European bestseller Sportage. The striking photos of the camouflaged prototype reveal the gradual removal of camouflage elements, hinting at a more aggressive and geometrically clean look. The model with the internal factory index NQ6 adopts straighter body lines and a characteristic vertical light architecture in the front, directly inspired by the all-electric EV3 and EV5 models.

The engineering team relies on a noticeably more massive front hood-grille and specific 20-inch alloy wheels, while the door handles retain their classic external design without a retractable mechanism. The rear is dominated by rectangular light blocks located at the extreme points of the body, as well as separate turn signals built directly into the lower bumper. According to preliminary engineering calculations, the crossover's wheelbase has increased by about 35 mm, reaching nearly 2,790 mm, which will provide significantly more legroom for second-row passengers.

The interior of the coupe is receiving a general digital makeover. The main highlight of the interior will be the monumental 17-inch touch display of the new Pleos Connect infotainment system, combined with a redesigned multi-function steering wheel and an updated package of electronic assistants. The platform will support full-fledged software updates over the air (OTA).

Under the hood of the European versions will be several levels of electrification. The range will include a 48-volt mild hybrid with a gasoline turbo engine, a classic self-charging hybrid (HEV) and an advanced plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The plug-in variant will feature a higher-capacity battery and a more powerful electric motor, providing an all-electric range of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge. The market debut of the sixth-generation Kia Sportage is expected in the second half of 2027, when final technical specifications will be revealed.