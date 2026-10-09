The Chinese Rolls-Royce has also set foot in our country. See at what prices

It should be borne in mind that the Hongqi brand, whose name translates as “Red Flag“, has the status of the absolute symbol of state luxury in China. Founded in 1958 as an exclusive manufacturer for the highest party elite of the Celestial Empire, it traditionally constructs the official government limousines used by President Xi Jinping and senior statesmen during diplomatic missions and military parades. This historical origin assigns the brand the role of the most prestigious and expensive automotive name in the country, comparable in its conservative splendor, authority and engineering performance only to the most established European ultra-luxury manufacturers, such as Rolls-Royce. Now this oldest and most luxurious car brand from the Celestial Empire has made an official debut on the Bulgarian market with a range covering the range from 37,900 to 79,000 euros.

The entry of a new manufacturer into our local car market has long been not just another commercial news, but an indicator of a serious rearrangement of forces, especially when it comes to the major league. At a special evening event in the capital, the Asian giant Hongqi officially announced the start of its sales in Bulgaria. The market offensive is being led under the umbrella of the joint-stock company “Cherveno Zname“, part of the structure of “Avto Union“, with which the holding company finally confirms its status as one of the leading hubs for Eastern cars in the country. The commercial agreement, which we informed you about before the beginning of the summer, was signed back in the spring and already has its real dimensions on the road, supported by a rather bold request - a full seven-year warranty for each car sold.

The undisputed highlight during the premiere was the flagship sedan Hongqi H9. The model, whose starting price is 79,000 euros, demonstrates a monumental vision, sculpted proportions and an interior aimed directly at the established European leaders in the segment of representative limousines. The 5.14-meter-long Hongqi H9 is the brand's flagship luxury sedan. It is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine with 4x4. The rear of the cabin is designed for comfort when driving with a driver, and features multi-zone air conditioning and high-quality noise insulation that isolates the cabin from road noise.

Beyond the representative flagship, the brand is also entering far more mainstream territories in our country. The smaller business sedan Hongqi H5 attacks with a starting price tag of 39,000 euros, offering a balance between corporate elegance and modern equipment. Under the hood of the Hongqi H5 is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 224 horsepower and maximum torque of 340 Nm. The power unit is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, transmitting torque to the front wheels, which provides acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 7.8 seconds.

The line is completed by the compact SUV Hongqi HS3, positioned as the most affordable entry point in the brand's range with a price of 37,900 euros. With these three models, the brand makes a clear request to cover both the needs of corporate fleets seeking business prestige and private customers oriented towards compact premium crossovers. The HS3 is the brand's compact SUV, which is built on a 2770 mm wheelbase and offers a choice of a 1.5-liter turbo engine (124 kW) or a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo engine (185 kW). The model is designed to compete in the highly competitive premium compact car segment, offering a 12.6-inch multimedia interface and a set of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as standard equipment.

For the expanding portfolio of “Auto Union“ this partnership is a key milestone. The addition of the most prestigious eastern brand to the already existing representation of brands such as Dongfeng, Forthing, DFSK, M-Hero and BYD closes the full spectrum of automotive niches. Thus, the group now covers the entire market range – from budget city cars and high-passenger SUVs to top-end high-end performances. Hongqi's presence in our country not only expands the choice for buyers, but also marks the beginning of a new stage in the competition for luxury cars on Bulgarian soil.