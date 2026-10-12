Citroen 2CV returns as a cheap electric car

Citroen presented the 2 CV Concept at the Paris Motor Show with the intention of returning the legendary name as a small and affordable electric car. The future production model will be produced in Europe, and its target starting price is around 15,000 euros. The car is expected to be presented in a production version by 2028 and will occupy a place between the Ami and the C3 in the range. Citroen defines the concept as a modern reading of the 2CV, and not a direct copy of the original.

The concept is 3.76 meters long, which makes it shorter than the original 2CV, and the weight is approximately 1,000 kilograms. The lower mass allows the use of a smaller battery, the idea being to keep the car more affordable both when buying and when operating. The body uses wide and relatively flat panels, simplified air intakes and bumpers that can be replaced individually. Citroën is also working with Michelin on a digital model of the tires, designed to monitor their condition and adapt the car's behavior to road and weather conditions.

The exterior design retains the basic proportions of the 2CV with a high windshield, rounded roof, separate fenders and round headlights. References to the original include the door handles, exposed wipers, the folding textile roof and steel wheels with a diameter of 19 inches.

The interior includes wide seats, removable luggage baskets and an 8-inch square touchscreen combined with physical buttons. A separate radio, called the “Radioën“, can be removed and used as a portable speaker. A Smart Vision Display system is also provided, which displays essential information in the driver's field of vision.

Some details are made as direct references to the model's history. The pockets in the doors are shaped to hold eggs, and the markings 48, 90 and 26 on the windshield indicate the year of the original 2CV's appearance, the end of its production and the debut of the concept. The production car will probably be simpler than the exhibition prototype, but Citroën intends to retain its compact size, electric drive and retro character.

Sources: motor1.com