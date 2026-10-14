Early BMW M5 Predecessor Goes to Auction for Six-Figure Amount

An extremely rare 1979 BMW 5 Series E12 3.5i Motorsport has been announced for auction in Austria, with expert estimates ranging from $83,000 to over $106,000. This unique sedan was meticulously hand-modified by BMW Motorsport before the advent of the series-production sports modifications that changed the history of the brand.

The car originally left the factory as a regular 5 Series (model 525), but before being delivered to its first customer in July 1979, it was sent directly to the Motorsport workshops. There, engineers carried out a major power transformation, installing a powerful 3.5-liter inline-six engine with a rated output of 218 horsepower, combined with a sporty five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The dynamic characteristics for the era are impressive, with a top speed reaching nearly 222 kilometers per hour. The visual design includes the classic Polaris Silver shade, the division's iconic sports stripes, as well as aerodynamic front and rear spoilers. The exact number of such individual conversions, made to special order in the late seventies, remains unknown, and it is assumed that there were only a few dozen units worldwide.

The historical value of the car is also determined by the fact that it preceded the series production of the M535i, which appeared in 1980 in a run of 1,410 units, as well as the subsequent official debut of the first real BMW M5 in 1985. The sedan offered for auction has changed only four owners over the years, and after a long period of conservation since 1993, it has undergone a complete restoration, the origin and authenticity of which are officially confirmed by documents from the Bavarian concern. The auction will be held in Salzburg.