Xiaomi is preparing an even more extreme SU7 Ultra to take back Porsche

Xiaomi is testing two heavily revised prototypes of the electric SU7 Ultra on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track. The filmed cars have received serious aerodynamic changes that suggest that the Chinese company is preparing a more extreme version of the model.

The SU7 Ultra is an electric sedan with three electric motors and a maximum power of 1548 hp. The model originally held the record for a production electric car of the business class at the Nürburgring, but Porsche regained the first place with the Taycan Turbo GT, equipped with the Manthey package.

With this car, Porsche test driver Lars Kern recorded a time of 6:55.553 minutes. The time is more than nine seconds better than the previous record in the category, and Porsche said that the aerodynamic downforce has been increased by more than three times compared to the standard model. “With the new Manthey kit, we are offering a unique upgrade for the Taycan Turbo GT“, said Kevin Gick, head of the Taycan model line.

Larger splitter and openings above the front wheels

On the Xiaomi prototypes, the changes start at the front. The bumper has been redesigned and includes a large new splitter, as well as additional aerodynamic elements on both sides. Air intakes have been placed above the front wheels, and large side sills are visible along the length of the car.

In some of the photos, large carbon-ceramic brake discs are visible, which glow red under load. This suggests that the tests include serious braking loads, although Xiaomi has not officially announced any changes to the braking system.

The rear wing is reminiscent of a racing car

The most impressive change is at the rear. The prototypes are equipped with a large two-plane wing with “swan neck” struts, which in size is reminiscent of the solutions on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The design seems to indicate that the wing may be prepared for a DRS system. It changes the position of part of the aerodynamic element to reduce air resistance and help acceleration and top speed. However, there is no confirmation yet that such a system will be used in the production car.

Xiaomi is also testing a new rear diffuser, probably made of carbon fiber. It works together with the wing and should increase the stability of the rear axle in fast corners.

The additional downforce will probably require changes to the suspension, and it is not excluded that the company will also increase the power. Xiaomi has already shown a four-motor system with 2054 hp, but it has not yet been used in a production model. It is not yet clear whether the updated SU7 Ultra will be the first car to receive it.

Sources: carscoops.com