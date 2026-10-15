Dubai Police Gets Lamborghini Like a Fiki

Dubai Police has added the new Lamborghini Temerario to its fleet of luxury patrol cars. The hybrid super sports car was provided in partnership with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai and will be used primarily by the Tourist Police in busy areas and popular tourist attractions.

The vehicle's mission is not limited to patrolling. Its presence is intended to increase the visibility of the police force in the urban environment and facilitate direct contact with residents and visitors to the emirate. The Temerario is expected to be used as a point of contact for tourists to ask questions and chat. Brigadier General Saeed Al Hajri, Director of Dubai Criminal Police, said the luxury patrol fleet combines “an effective security presence with a commitment to the community and tourists“. According to him, these cars should help people feel safer, present a positive image of Dubai to visitors from all over the world and raise awareness of the work of the police.

Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman Abdulwahid, head of the “Tourist Police“ department, emphasizes the importance of modern police cars and partnerships with the private sector. It is the tourist police that will use the car mainly in places with high traffic and around the main attractions of Dubai. Lamborghini Temerario has a hybrid power system that combines a new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with three electric motors. The total power reaches 677 kW, or 920 hp. The super sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

The exterior of the police car is consistent with the traditional Dubai color scheme. The Temerario joins a fleet that has been part of the local police force's public image for years and includes a number of rare and high-performance models.

Martino Picotti, general manager of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, described the handover of the car as a logical continuation of the close partnership between the Italian brand and the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai is not the only place where the Lamborghini Temerario wears police livery. A similar vehicle is also included in the Italian police fleet, but the model has a different role there. In Dubai, the emphasis is on tourist patrols, public presence and contact with visitors.

Sources: de.motor1.com, carscoops.com