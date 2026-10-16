The new Tesla launches to 100 km/h in less than a second, develops 616 km/h and... can fly (VIDEO)

When the technological boundaries between the automotive and aerospace industries melt away, the result is a machine that seems to have come out of a futuristic science fiction movie or a Hot Wheels toy. The long-awaited return of the Tesla Roadster has raised a serious wave of discussion on a global scale after an impressive demonstration in which the ultra-modern electric sports car uses rocket technology to lift off the ground and perform a controlled flight to the sound of applause from billionaire Elon Musk.

The essence of this engineering breakthrough lies in the specially developed software and hardware package borrowed directly from SpaceX's space programs. Instead of traditional combustion processes, which would be dangerous and impractical in the automotive world, engineers have relied on advanced cold-gas thrusters. The system works with extremely high-pressure compressed air stored in composite vessels, which is discharged through precision nozzles at supersonic speeds. This allows the machine to generate thrust comparable to fighter jet engines, providing unrealistic acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than a second.

During the public presentation at the SpaceX test site in Texas, the Roadster demonstrated its ability to conquer vertical obstacles and stay in the air thanks to perfectly synchronized micro-explosions of compressed gas. Unlike the standard road versions, which rely on multi-mode fan systems to create vacuum and incredible downforce, extreme modifications with rocket packs are intended primarily for closed tracks and special demonstrations.

The futuristic design of the vehicle is designed in a minimalist aerospace style with the use of magnesium, titanium and carbon fiber to maximize the lightness of the structure. The cabin offers Spartan sensations with a steering wheel type (yoke) and seats located around the central screen. Although serial production is planned with ambitious deadlines, questions about price positioning, which could reach six-figure sums, and regulatory approvals for driving on public roads remain on the agenda for the American manufacturer.

Under the hood of this extreme car are technical indicators that sound more like the specifications of a fighter jet than a serial vehicle. According to the data presented during the premiere, the prototype has a total of ten injectors and stores about 250 kilograms of pressurized gas, with the on-board system capable of replenishing the compressed air reserves on its own.

The engineering team has focused on three different modifications, each with a unique character and purpose. The basic Performance version relies on the powerful fan to achieve superior stability in turns, while the Thrust version is focused on maximum speed and lightning-fast acceleration. At the top of the range is the Rocket version, equipped with the full aerospace package of SpaceX technologies, which will be delivered only to customers specially invited by the company.

The capabilities of the drive itself are astonishing in their scale, as test prototypes have already registered a speed of 370 kilometers per hour, and Elon Musk's ambition is for the serial machine to approach half the speed of sound, or about 616 kilometers per hour. Although serial production is planned only for 2028, and official technical parameters such as final mileage and full price remain a secret, anyone wishing to reserve their place in the queue must make a deposit of 50,000 euros within ten days of registration. See the most interesting part of the presentation in the short video.