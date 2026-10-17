Porsche has unveiled the Mission S concept, which shows what the future sports car at the top of the German brand's hierarchy could look like. The mid-engine model was shown in New York as the first step in the Sportwagenschmiede '35 strategy. The Mission S has not been announced as a production-ready model, but Porsche has confirmed the development of a new platform for mid-engine sports cars.

The Mission S's exterior combines elements from some of Porsche's most recognizable cars. The low front end, rounded headlights and protruding front fenders are reminiscent of the 911. The roofline is influenced by the 959, while the flat front and rear end refer to the 911 GT1. Porsche calls the design approach “floating volumes“ – surfaces that give the impression of floating above the main structure. The rear uses the “car within a car“ concept, inspired by the 911 GT1. Above it is an active rear wing that is integrated into the body. The centrally located engine defines the proportions of the car, with cooling elements inspired by the Porsche 917, and the wheels use motifs from the 928. In this way, the Mission S connects the brand's racing heritage with its new design language.

The interior is built around the driver and uses references to the 550 Spyder and 356. Two lines run through the dashboard and continue to the doors, forming a cockpit aimed at the driver. Behind the steering wheel are five round instruments. In the center is the analog rev counter, behind which is a digital display. Depending on the selected driving mode, the instruments can change their arrangement, and the tachometer can be moved closer to the driver.

Physical buttons and switches are retained in the cabin. Porsche has not installed a permanent central touchscreen or a separate display for the passenger, instead the Mission S has a retractable smartphone holder with Apple MagSafe technology, which can be used for navigation and additional information. The company states that the Mission S is the first model through which the new design direction will be transferred to future production cars.