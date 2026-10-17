A rare Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG that once belonged to Formula One World Champion Jenson Button is set to go up for auction in the UK in November. The car is one of only 100 made, and Carscoops reports that it is expected to fetch between $530,000 and $663,000.

The auction will take place on November 14, 2026, at the NEC Classic Motor Show in Birmingham. The British auction house Iconic Auctioneers is offering the coupe, which Button bought new in 2004 and owned until 2019. The car was then sold to a Japanese collector.

Only 100 cars for DTM success

The CLK DTM AMG was created as a road version, inspired by Bernd Schneider's racing car. The German won the DTM championship in 2003, and the model was conceived as a kind of continuation of this success.

Despite the AMG designation, the cars were not assembled directly by the then Mercedes division. Production was outsourced to HWA - the company that at the time prepared AMG's racing programs for Mercedes.

The body uses composite materials for the hood, fenders, doors, front bumper, rear apron and large rear spoiler. The interior features front sports seats, while the rear seats have been removed to save weight.

582 horsepower and 199 mph

The model is powered by a 5.4-liter V8 engine with a mechanical compressor. Power reaches 582 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.9 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited to 199 mph.

This makes the CLK DTM AMG the only version of the C209 CLK coupe with a supercharged V8. The standard CLK55 AMG from the same period uses a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 with 362 horsepower.

Lionel Abbott, a car specialist at Iconic Auctioneers, said the car was part of Button's career during important periods, including winning the world title in 2009. "To find an example with such low mileage and almost 15 years of ownership by a Formula One world champion is an extraordinary opportunity for collectors," Abbott said.

Carscoops lists the mileage at 11,255 miles. The car will be offered for auction in November, when it will be clear whether its first-owner history will take it to the upper end of the preliminary estimate.

Sources: carscoops.com, classiccarnews.co.uk