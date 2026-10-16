China Motor will have the largest stand, 4 brands and nearly 20 models at the first Asia Motor Show in Sofia

The leading importer of new Chinese cars in Bulgaria - China Motor Company AD, will be the largest exhibitor with the largest stand at the first edition of Asia Motor Show, which will be held

from October 22 to 26 at Inter Expo Center – Sofia.

The company will present 4 brands and nearly 20 models in different market segments - compact city cars, vans, SUVs and high-passenger off-road vehicles. Among them will be both those with traditional drivetrains, and fully electric and plug-in hybrids, all equipped with modern technologies, safety and driver assistance systems.

Visitors will have the opportunity to receive detailed information about each model, to get acquainted with the current purchase offers and to take a test drive.

Five premieres and a new off-road brand for Bulgaria

Along with a diverse range of cars from the well-known brands already on the Bulgarian market - DONGFENG, FORTHING and M-HERO, for the first time in Bulgaria and especially for visitors to the Asia Motor Show, the legendary Chinese off-road machine - 212 will be exhibited (more HERE). The latter has a long history in China and is known for its off-road vehicles, combining a distinctive off-road design and modern technologies.



A total of five new models will debut at the China Motor stand:

● Dongfeng Vigo – a new EV addition to the DONGFENG range;

● Dongfeng MAGE PHEV – plug-in hybrid SUV model;

● Forthing TK5 – new model in the FORTHING portfolio in EV

and PHEV variants;

● Two models from the new 212 brand;

Special prices and gifts only during the exhibition

China Motor has also prepared special promotional offers for visitors to the Asia Motor Show, valid from October 22 to 26, 2026 or while supplies last. In addition to preferential prices and attractive purchase conditions, customers will also be able to take advantage of additional gifts and advantages when purchasing at the exhibition:

● Free “Casco“ for one year at Euroins AD Insurance Company upon purchase of certain models from the company's portfolio;

● A gift-charging station upon purchase of any fully electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model from the Forthing range

Two cars from China Motor in the big raffle of the Asia Motor Show China Motor will have a special participation in one of the biggest attractions of the exhibition – the raffle for a brand new car, organized by the Asia Motor Show. The company is providing two of a total of five cars, from which one lucky visitor will be able to choose their prize. The two models from the China Motor portfolio are:

● Forthing T5 EVO – SUV model with a dynamic design;

● Dongfeng BOX – compact 100% electric city car;

More information about China Motor and DONGFENG - at chinamotor.bg.