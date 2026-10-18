Jeep revives the iconic Willys

The American SUV giant Jeep has hinted at the possible revival of one of the most iconic models in automotive history. During the exhibition in the French capital, the head of the brand's European division, Xavier Peugeot, revealed a hint about the future development of the brand, showing an image of the original historical Willys next to a wooden crate with an inscription that the contents are not fragile.

For now, the project is in the conceptual phase, with the company emphasizing that there is still no officially confirmed decision for serial production. The idea behind the prototype is to create an ultra-compact SUV with an electrified drive that combines excellent off-road capabilities with flexibility for everyday urban use. This approach outlines the brand's development strategy for the period after 2030.

The possible new SUV could be positioned in the range alongside the Avenger and the next-generation Renegade. The strong interest in the raw and recognizable design of the Willys is a direct response to Jeep's strategy to maintain its authentic character amid increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers in the European market.

Before such a retro project can be realized, the American manufacturer must complete its already approved product offensive. By 2030, the brand's European portfolio should grow to six main models, among which the new Compass, the all-electric Recon and the new generation of the popular Renegade, of which over 610,000 units have already been sold in Europe, are confirmed for market debut. Each of the future cars in the range will offer a four-wheel drive version.