China has arrived in Europe, but does Europe have the strength to resist?

After the Paris Motor Show has ended, we are taking a brief look at what was shown. Our team was on site and we have already told you about the most important premieres, and now we are making a summary, telling you briefly about the hottest cars and concepts of the Paris Motor Show in 2026 - and why they are important.

The Asian auto industry is no longer just knocking on the door of the Old Continent, but has permanently settled in its heart. Of the 21 manufacturers that paraded in the halls of the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, 11 were from China. Analyses show that their market share in the European Union and the United Kingdom is already chasing 12%, and their annual sales in the region are on track to cross the 1 million vehicle mark. Unlike in the past, when Eastern companies started from the lowest segments, today's Asian brands are directly attacking the territories of German and British premium giants with technological, luxurious crossovers and limousines at drastically lower prices.

This pressure was also highlighted by the absence of key names such as BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, while for the other traditional European brands the exhibition became a battlefield to prove their identity. Through bold concepts and innovative powertrains, the European elite gave a clear signal that the battle for the automotive future is just entering its hottest phase. Here are the highlights that attracted the most attention at the exhibition.

Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso

The Italian brand showed its vision for the future through the Cuorerosso concept (translated as "Red Heart"). Designed on the revised Giorgio Sport platform with rear-wheel drive, the model is entirely focused on driving pleasure and completely devoid of digital screens in the interior. Its production version will rely on a hybrid drive with a 2.9-liter V6 engine with twin turbines.

Alpine A310 Vision

The French sports brand has revived the visual spirit of the original A310 from the 1970s. The new concept is built on the extremely flexible APP architecture, which allows batteries to be placed both at the front and at the rear to achieve a low center of gravity. The platform supports both electric and conventional internal combustion engines.

Audi A2 E-Tron

The German manufacturer gave the general public the opportunity to get to know its new compact electric car, based on the MEB architecture. The rear-wheel drive model will be available in power formats from 168 to 322 hp and with three battery options (52 kWh, 61 kWh and 84 kWh), visually referencing the revolutionary lightweight A2 city car from the end of the last century.

Citroën 2CV Concept

The legendary French model has received an all-new electric incarnation, with series production expected in 2028. With a target weight of around 1,000 kg and an autonomous range of 200 km, this city car aims to offer affordable mobility with an expected starting price of around 13,800 euros.

Denza Z Spider

One of the most impressive supercar convertibles at the show features three electric motors with a brutal power of 1,579 hp. The model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.3 seconds and has a 76 kWh battery that supports recharging from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes at a fast station. The model is expected to offer high-end dynamics at a price equivalent to a third of that of traditional supercars.

Fiat Multiplay

The concept of the Italian brand offers a new look at practicality, combining the functions of a pickup truck and a three-row SUV with six seats thanks to the movable C-pillar and roof structure. The model explores the possibilities of future series-production family cars on the new STLA One architecture.

Geely Project K011

The Chinese giant has shown the series version of its off-roader for the European market, built on the new GTA (Geely Terrain Architecture) platform. For Europe, the model will rely on "Super Hybrid" powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and electric motors controlled by artificial intelligence for terrain adaptation.

Li Auto Li 6

After its debut in Asia, this cleverly designed crossover is making its first steps in Europe. The model relies on an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows charging from 10% to 80% in under 11 minutes, and will be available in rear-wheel drive (335 hp) and all-wheel drive (536 hp) versions.

Lynk & Co 07GT

The brand is expanding its range in Europe with a new plug-in hybrid shooting brake. The model is available with front-wheel drive (402 hp) or four-wheel drive (523 hp), and the combination of a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a three-speed transmission provides a total combined range of over 1,300 kilometers.

Opel STX

The concept station wagon explores the possibilities of returning to lower and more aerodynamic bodies. To achieve these proportions with electric propulsion, engineers rely on the future implementation of solid-state batteries, whose commercial readiness is expected towards the end of the decade.

Peugeot E-T16

A sporty homage to the legendary 205 T16 Group B rally car. This concept has three electric motors with a total power of 805 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in around 2.0 seconds. The company is considering a limited series of 1,000 units with an estimated price of around 211,000 euros.

Peugeot RCZ

The French also showed a vision for a new four-seat sports coupe, which prepares the future design language of the brand. If it goes into production, the car will be fully electric and based on the STLA One platform.

Renault E-Space

Inspired by its 1984 van prototype, this new concept reimagines the unibody for the era of autonomous driving. The spacious interior is designed to offer comfort close to that of rail transport when the car takes over.

Renault RS Turbo 3E

This extreme electric coupe with a carbon fiber body develops 555 hp from two motors mounted on the rear wheels. With an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 3.0 seconds, the model will be produced in a limited series of 1980 units at a price of around 165,000 euros.

Smart #2

The city car returns to its original compact dimensions with a length of just 273 cm. The model, developed jointly by Geely and Mercedes-Benz, has a rear-mounted electric motor with an output of 82 hp and a battery with a capacity of 35.8 kWh, providing a range of nearly 290 km.

Zeekr 9X

The flagship SUV with the size of a Range Rover enters the European market with a plug-in hybrid system with an output of 897 hp. The model features a 900-volt architecture, a luxurious 6-seater interior with Naim sound system and a European price of around 126,000 euros.

So, after everything said and written so far about the premieres in Paris, we can say that the answer to the question of whether Europe can withstand Chinese pressure does not lie in attempts to completely limit Eastern brands, but in the ability of traditional manufacturers to rethink their own identity. With the avant-garde concepts presented in Paris, the European automotive elite proved that it still has an unsurpassed heritage, a strong emotional connection with customers and a knack for creating cars with a distinctive design and unique road behavior. In order to successfully resist the aggressive pricing policy of Chinese companies, European concerns must act quickly – by optimizing production costs, implementing next-generation technologies such as solid-state batteries and significantly reducing the time to develop new models.

The battle for the European market has now entered a new stage, in which survival requires a synergy between tradition and decisive innovation. Chinese automakers have shown that they are ready to compete in every segment, but European brands are starting to fight back, relying on their strongest weapons - engineering prowess, recognizable style and rich history. The coming years will be decisive in whether the Old Continent will manage to maintain its leadership positions or will have to share its automotive crown, but one thing is certain: the European automotive business is fully determined to fight for its future.