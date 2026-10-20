The world of high-speed technology has taken its most extreme form with the official unveiling of the Tesla Roadster prototype, which is scheduled for series production in 2028. As we've already shown you, the American manufacturer has shown off a prototype designed to reshape the physical capabilities of supercars. Based on an all-new platform and inspired by the iconic wedge-shaped design of the Lotus Esprit S1 from the 1970s, the model relies on carbon fiber structures, titanium battery protection and "butterfly" doors that form a T-top body. The interior is fully driver-oriented, featuring an angled steering wheel, manually adjustable racing pedals and a central screen with red graphics facing the driver.

The technical parameters of the drive exceed standard automotive standards. The architecture relies on a modified Plaid system with two electric motors, which provide over 1 megawatt of power - approximately 1,500 horsepower and about 1,355 Nm of torque at a target body weight of 1,700 kg. Power is provided by cylindrical 4680 cells with a capacity of over 100 kWh, with the 800-volt system allowing charging from 10% to 80% in about 10-12 minutes. For optimal road behavior, an adaptive hydraulic suspension with the ability to lower the ground clearance by 40 mm, carbon-ceramic brakes and a steering rear axle are provided. Three radical modifications are outlined in the model range:

The basic Performance version

relies on complex active aerodynamics. Four high-speed electric fans are installed in the rear, which, in combination with lowering side curtains, suck air from under the underfloor panel, creating a negative pressure zone and powerful downforce even at a standstill. A system of movable front panels, side "bargeboards" for cooling the brakes and a large rear wing with an air brake function provide acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 1.6 seconds and a top speed of over 340 km/h. The initial deposit for booking this version amounts to 46,000 euros, with an estimated final price of over 230,000 euros.

The second stage Thrust

adds technology from SpaceX – a 200-liter composite pressure vessel (COPV) storing compressed nitrogen at 690 bar. Using actuators borrowed from the humanoid robot Optimus, the gas is released through four cold gas turbines (CGT) in the rear. This additional reactive response allows catapulting from 0 to 100 km/h in under a second and reaching a top speed of nearly 610 km/h. The required deposit for the order here is 230,000 euros.

The top-of-the-line Rocket variant

removes the passenger seat to integrate an extended 600-liter nitrogen tank and a total of ten jet nozzles located around the wheels and in the nose. The system generates vertical lift for short-term jumps in the air and lateral directional control. This extreme version will be available only by special invitation from the manufacturer.

Can Tesla's new supercar really fly

It depends entirely on your definition of an aircraft, but from an engineering perspective, the answer is more likely yes. Using SpaceX's high-pressure nitrogen jet propulsion technology, the extreme modifications of the model literally manage to briefly separate all four wheels from the asphalt and perform precise maneuvers in the air. While this does not turn the roadster into a traditional long-range aircraft, it categorically overcomes the limits of conventional automotive physics, proving that the line between land transport and rocket technology has now been completely erased.