Is it possible to see... a Moskvich convertible?

The iconic Russian brand Moskvich could enrich its portfolio with an attractive open-top model in the foreseeable future. During a recent interview with popular blogger Eric Davidich, the head of the Moscow plant Elena Frolova commented on the prospects for the brand, sharing her personal ambitions to create a sports car. Although the idea finds support in her plans, she categorically denied that such a premiere would take place in the current 2026, since the company's priorities are currently focused on other market segments.

According to information disseminated by the publication Chinese Automobiles, a possible open Moskvich could be developed based on the MG Cyberster electric roadster. The Chinese corporation SAIC serves as the main production partner of the Moscow plant, and their cooperation has already yielded visible results in the creation of other models in the new brand range, bearing the designations M70 and M90, which use the design solutions of the MG HS crossovers and the second generation of the RX9.

The original sports model of the Chinese partner has an advanced drive system with one or two electric motors, the maximum power of which reaches an impressive 544 horsepower. In its most productive modification with all-wheel drive, the car manages to cover the acceleration from a standstill to one hundred kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds, while the autonomous range on a single charge reaches 580 kilometers according to the Chinese CLTC measuring cycle. The price of the vehicle on the local market starts at 319,800 yuan, which is equivalent to about 4 million rubles.

Although the model was shown to the Russian public back in the spring of 2024, its official sales remain episodic. Data from the Autostat Info agency show that after 28 units were registered in the previous year, only one new car of this type was registered in the country in the first nine months of 2026, which emphasizes its niche nature in the market.

Along with long-term plans for a possible convertible, the plant's management is focused on closer premieres and technical tests. Elena Frolova announced that in the summer of next 2027, the enterprise will start testing a two-wheel drive modification of the Moskvich M70 model. An interesting detail about this crossover is the fact that while it is based on the design of the popular Chinese SUV model MG HS, the eastern manufacturer itself does not officially offer a factory version of the car with four-wheel drive, which poses additional adaptation tasks for Russian engineers.