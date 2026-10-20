VW to start selling hybrids originally developed for the Chinese market

A strategic turn is about to change the product policy of one of the world's largest automakers. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schaefer officially confirmed the company's intentions to adapt and introduce to the markets of Europe, Australia and the Middle East regions a series of electric cars and hybrid models that were previously intended exclusively for the Chinese market. The move reflects the German giant's desire to catch up with technological lag and offer more competitive solutions against increasing global competition.

The basis of this change is the brand's serious success in optimizing production costs in Asia. Thanks to close cooperation with local technology partners and suppliers, the company's engineers have been able to reduce the costs of manufacturing vehicles to levels that are difficult to achieve with traditional European production methods. This achievement gives the concern the necessary flexibility to offer customers high-tech cars at much more affordable prices.

Although the Old Continent is an important destination in the long-term plans, it will not be the first region to welcome the new vehicles. Initially, Volkswagen is focusing its efforts on expanding exports to the rapidly developing markets of the Global South, as well as Australia and the Middle East. Nevertheless, European consumers will also have the opportunity to experience Asian developments, as a number of models are purposefully being prepared for local distribution.

According to the specialized publication Autocar, the main candidates for the European market include the impressive ID. Unyx 09, as well as the new spacious ID. crossover. Aura T6, whose dimensions surpass the current bestseller Tiguan. In order to avoid possible customs barriers and optimize logistics, the German management is seriously considering the possibility of local assembly of these models within the framework of enterprises in the European Union.