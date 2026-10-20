We are the first to introduce you to the latest Omoda

Wuhu, China. mobile.bg team from the event site

Omoda presented its new crossover X at the Chery International Meeting in Wuhu, China, where our team was present. The model changes the brand's previous styling with its more angular body, new hood, widened plastic wheel arches and sharper lines on the body. Omoda X is designed as a more rugged and capable model that should attract customers looking for a more pronounced off-road look. The design is influenced by the mechanical aesthetics of the “Transformers“ and “Gundam“ series, and the new form language differs from the sharper and more streamlined front parts of other Omoda models. The off-road orientation is not limited to the appearance. Omoda indicates a ground clearance of 200 mm and a maximum wading depth of 700 mm, while the towing capacity reaches 1700 kg.

In the cabin, the approach is different. Instead of a classic SUV atmosphere, the Omoda X uses a layout that is reminiscent of that of Lamborghini. In the center is a vertical 13.2-inch touchscreen, complemented by a 10.25-inch digital dashboard. The center console features a series of metalized switches, dials, and rotary buttons, with a bright red start button among the highlights, which we've already seen on other models from the brand.

Omoda has yet to confirm what engines and electrical systems will be offered for the X. The model is expected to use technologies from the Chery range, including full hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric drivetrains, but this has not yet been officially decided. The model will be the penultimate in Omoda's future range. In the brand's plans, it is positioned below the future flagship with the internal designation G and above the entry-level model Z. The three cars should appear in the next three years, but there is no confirmation yet whether the Omoda X will be offered on the Bulgarian market or will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Sources: autoexpress.co.uk