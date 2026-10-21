HONGQI will present a new model at the Asia Motor Show

The most prestigious and luxurious car brand in China - HONGQI (Hongqi), which entered Bulgaria this month with importer CERVENO ZNAME AD, part of the Avto Union EAD group, will be among the most intriguing and curious participants at the Asia Motor Show from October 22 to 26 at Inter Expo Center - Sofia, and will also participate with a premiere.

Four models and one premiere

The newest brand on the Bulgarian market, which made its debut in the first half of October, will present the SUV - HS5 at the exhibition for the first time. All models available for Bulgaria will be on site - at this stage, four in total. This will be the first event in Sofia, at which absolutely all available HONGQI models will be widely available, and some of them will also be available for test drives in the test drive area.

The exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with the materials, equipment, technologies and attention to detail that build the identity of HONGQI. Each of the four models that will be present at the brand's stand at the Asia Motor Show provides a high degree of comfort, luxury, safety and quality technologies. All of them will be offered at special prices and under special purchase conditions.

Visitors to the Asia Motor Show will be able to get to know the models up close, receive personal advice and individual offers from the HONGQI team.

Here are all the brand's models that will be shown at the Asia Motor Show:

● HS5 - SUV with a spacious and luxurious interior and leather interior, panoramic roof and rich technological and assistance equipment. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 241 hp, an 8-speed automatic and AWD, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds.

● H9 - the brand's flagship sedan, distinguished by an impressive presence, elegant interior and attention to every detail, with a 4-seater luxury saloon and extremely rich equipment, including Nappa leather, massage, ventilation and heating of the seats, air suspension and a Bose audio system. The model has a 3.0-liter V6 engine with 322 hp, 445 Nm, 8-speed automatic and AWD, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, and the maximum speed is 245 km/h;

● H5 - an elegant business sedan that combines a spacious interior, premium feel and rich equipment, including a panoramic roof, leather interior, 12.3-inch digital dashboard and Dynaudio audio system. The model is a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 224 hp, 340 Nm and 8-speed automatic, accelerating from 0–100 km/h in 7.8 seconds with a consumption of 6.6 l/100 km;

● HS3 - a compact SUV with a modern design, spacious interior and rich equipment, aimed at customers looking for comfort and technology in a more compact format. The model offers dynamic behavior, modern safety and assistance systems, as well as a premium feel typical of the brand. HS3 is an interesting alternative in the segment of urban SUV models, combining attractive appearance, practicality and a good level of equipment HONGQI HS3 - in the big raffle of the Asia Motor Show

HONGQI will also participate in one of the most anticipated initiatives by visitors to the exhibition - the raffle for a brand new car, organized by the Asia Motor Show. The brand is providing one of a total of five cars - HS3, from which one lucky visitor will be able to choose their prize.