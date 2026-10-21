The Asian Motor Show starts tomorrow in Sofia. See which five models visitors will be able to choose from as the grand prize

A car of choice among five models is the grand prize for visitors to the Asia Motor Show 2026, which starts on October 22 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. Every visitor who fills out a questionnaire on site gets the opportunity to participate in the raffle, the winner of which will be able to choose from GWM Haval Jolion, Forthing T5 Evo, Dongfeng Box, BAIC X35 1.5T or Hongqi H5.

Asia Motor Show 2026 will last from October 22 to 26 and is the first exhibition in Bulgaria aimed specifically at the Asian automotive industry. Over 150 cars from more than 20 brands will be exhibited at the Inter Expo Center.

The event will feature BAIC, BAW, BYD, Dongfeng, Forthing, Foton, GWM, Hongqi, Isuzu, JAC Motors, KGM, Kia, Leapmotor, Maxus, Mazda, MG, MHero, Omoda & Jaecoo, Subaru and Xpeng. Compact city models, family SUVs, luxury modifications, electric vehicles, hybrids and versions with conventional engines are presented.

The program includes a test drive zone with more than 50 cars for testing in real conditions. On October 24 and 25, humanoid robots by RoboToPlus will be presented as an additional attraction.

The official opening is scheduled for October 22 at 6:00 p.m. On the same date, the exhibition is open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., from October 23 to 25 it is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on October 26 the opening hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Although the exhibition includes over 20 leading brands from China, Japan and South Korea, among the participants there are no established Asian manufacturers with a long-standing presence on the European market such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Hyundai and Nissan, who did not wish to participate.

The prices of regular tickets for the event vary depending on the day and type of access, with the standard adult ticket being 12 euros on weekdays and 15 euros on weekends. euros for the weekend, admission for children from 8 to 16 years old is 5 and 7 euros respectively, and family and group packages are available in the range of 27 to 75 euros.