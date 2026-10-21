The introduction of a speed limit on German and European highways in general is being discussed again. This time, however, the initiative does not come from politicians, but from the drivers themselves: according to a recent survey, the majority of electric car drivers support a speed limit.

However, in the forum of the German publication Focus, this imposed opinion is met with clear resistance. The majority of drivers defend free driving, while others criticize primarily the arguments about the range of electric cars. However, a small group believes that the speed limit is reasonable and cites safety, energy consumption and smooth traffic as arguments.



The majority of those participating in the discussion categorically reject the idea of a general speed limit. According to them, such a measure infringes on personal freedom of choice and affects people who travel long distances for work and rely on unlimited stretches of German and European autobahns in general.

Many commentators express skepticism about the representativeness of the study, suggesting that the surveyed electric car owners are likely city dwellers who take the highway too rarely.

Other criticism is aimed directly at the technical characteristics of battery-powered vehicles, with conventional car users accusing supporters of the ecological transition of trying to impose their own mileage limits on the entire society.

Despite these disputes, the laws of physics remain valid for everyone, as air resistance increases dramatically at high speeds, leading to greater energy consumption regardless of the type of drive.

At the same time, a minority of drivers who defend the introduction of a speed limit, are argued with traffic safety and the need for smoother traffic. According to the defenders of this thesis, a limit of about 100 per hour would reduce dangerous differences in speed between individual lanes and would make overtaking much more predictable.

Some of the participants in the debate emphasize that in the busy traffic of modern highways, fast driving brings negligible time savings at the expense of many times higher fuel and energy consumption. Against this background, the debate is increasingly turning into an ideological clash, which, according to a number of commentators, diverts attention from far more pressing infrastructure problems such as the poor condition of bridges, road surfaces, etc.

And while the dispute between supporters of limits and defenders of unlimited speed continues to boil on the Internet, one thing remains indisputable for everyday driving – Observing lane discipline and mutual respect between fast and calm drivers are key to harmony on the road, with occupying the right lane at a more moderate pace being the simplest solution for calm traffic.