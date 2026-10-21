Electric vehicles now account for almost a third of the European car market

The invasion of electric vehicles in Europe is growing rapidly, although the real picture of the market remains deeply fragmented and dependent on artificial financial injections. According to current data from Reuters, cited by specialized publications in October 2026, every third new car registered in September in 17 key European markets was fully electric.

The total number of newly registered battery electric vehicles reached 300,202 units, which represents a growth of a startling 70.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and their market share is now 32.6 percent. For the period from January to September, the volume of these vehicles swelled to 1.98 million units, reporting an increase of 38.1 percent on an annual basis. According to Reuters analyses, however, this jump is mainly due to government subsidies, high prices of traditional fuels and the forced flooding of the market with more affordable models under the pressure of regulations.

Despite the imposed artificial optimism, the situation by country reveals a huge imbalance and a deep gap between individual regions. While the Scandinavian countries continue to be isolated oases of electromobility, led by Norway, where the share reaches a mind-boggling 98.8 percent, as well as Denmark with 88.8 percent, most of Europe lags behind or refuses to blindly follow the green course. At the same time, countries such as the Czech Republic with 11.2 percent, Italy with only 7.6 percent and Poland with 6.2 percent show a sober reluctance of consumers to accept the new technology without massive financial incentives.

Statistics in our country show a clear trend: although the market for fully electric vehicles (BEV) in the country is recording serious growth compared to previous years (with over 80-90% increase on an annual basis in volume), the total market share of new electric vehicles in our country is in the range between 7% and 8%.

This places Bulgaria among the countries with the lowest percentage of new registrations of electric vehicles within the European Union, which perfectly confirms the lagging behind of our country compared to Western European markets and Scandinavian leaders.

Against the backdrop of these statistics of an allegedly unstoppable rise, France and Germany continue to pressure Brussels to soften the strict emission standards proposed by the European Union. This political move comes as clear evidence that the imposed transition is experiencing serious difficulties and threatens the stability of the entire automotive sector on the Old Continent.