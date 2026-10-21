A new diesel pickup truck is coming to the domestic automotive scene

The upcoming Asian Motor Show in the heart of Sofia will become an arena for a large-scale debut that will captivate the eyes of all fans of sturdy machines. The long-awaited Maxus T60 Max diesel pickup truck will take center stage under the spotlight. And the most interesting thing is that this new pickup truck for the domestic market has a powerful two-liter turbodiesel unit that generates an impressive 215 horsepower and a massive torque of 500 Nm, managed by a precise eight-speed automatic transmission. With its advanced four-wheel drive system, this vehicle promises to become a preferred choice for both heavy-duty work sites and extreme nature outings.

But in addition to the attractive flagship among pickup trucks, which you will be able to see at the upcoming Asia Motor Show 2026 in the capital, the brand is preparing a serious commercial presence on the Bulgarian market, offering a diverse range of vehicles that meet all modern environmental and functional requirements. Domestic consumers and business customers will be able to choose between extremely practical light-duty models and new-generation electric vans, which are already gaining recognition throughout Europe. Among them, both the well-known freight solutions for urban logistics and innovative electric offerings that combine zero emissions with long range and fast charging stand out.

The appearance of these models in our country will definitely seriously stimulate competition in the segment, providing consumers with the perfect balance between strength, luxury and economy, all at very attractive prices.