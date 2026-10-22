Mercedes has decided the fate of its coupe-crossovers

The German premium giant Mercedes-Benz is officially putting an end to speculation about the future of its SUVs with a sloping roofline. Despite widespread rumors about a possible portfolio reduction and the elimination of niche models in order to optimize costs, the Stuttgart-based concern has confirmed its commitment to the popular coupe-crossover segment.

Over the past two years, the automotive industry has been flooded with information based on publications in authoritative publications such as Handelsblatt, according to which the GLC Coupe and its larger sibling the GLE Coupe were among the main candidates for retirement. The main argument behind such potential cuts was the need to redirect financial resources to electrification and rationalize the range.

However, the reality on the market paints a completely different picture. Mercedes-Benz Vice President of Product Strategy Christoph Starzynski stated categorically that the German brand has registered a sustained and strong interest in cars with a dynamic profile. According to him, customers in this segment are extremely loyal and consciously seek the combination of the spatial comfort of a conventional SUV and the aggressive, sporty stance of a classic coupe.

A clear signal of the company's strategy is the fact that the GLE Coupe has received a planned update for the 2027 model year, thereby strengthening its presence in the market. At the same time, the headquarters suggest that work on the next generation of the GLC Coupe is also continuing, although each individual modification undergoes a strict economic analysis of demand.

The market niche of coupe-crossovers remains an arena of fierce competition between leading premium manufacturers. Competitors such as Audi continue their successful presence with the Q5 Sportback and Q8 model lines, and Porsche is expanding the Cayenne Coupe family, including with fully electric modifications. Models with a similar silhouette concept are also supported by BMW and Genesis.

However, the format does not guarantee automatic success for every brand. Confirmation of this is the fate of the Infiniti QX55, whose production was discontinued only a few years after the premiere, as well as the electric Volkswagen ID.5, which was dropped from the European range during its recent restructuring. Against this colorful background, Mercedes-Benz chooses to rely on its proven customer base and continue to offer an athletic alternative to traditional SUVs.