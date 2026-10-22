Seven Golden Rules for Checking a Used Car Before Buying

Choosing a used vehicle hides many hidden pitfalls, and unscrupulous sellers often use all sorts of tricks to hide defects or legal problems. Automotive experts reveal the seven key steps every buyer must follow to protect their savings and avoid unpleasant surprises.

The basic rule of safety starts with a thorough review of the car's history through paid VIN number inquiries, with experts recommending combining several independent sources. These checks quickly reveal past accidents, possible police searches, or gross interference with the mileage. If you don't have the budget for paid platforms, you can also use official free lien and encumbrance registers.

The second critical point is related to the identity of the seller and the full correspondence between his identity documents, the vehicle registration certificate and the ownership documents. Any discrepancy in names or data is a serious red flag that should immediately arouse suspicion.

The third step requires a check in the official databases of bailiffs for the presence of outstanding debts, seizures or other legal restrictions on the property. If the seller is a legal entity, a check in the bankruptcy registers and current arbitration cases is mandatory to ensure the stability of the company.

The fourth tip concerns the financial side of the transaction and, more specifically, the real sales price recorded in the documents. The lawyer warns that the practice of deliberately understating the amount in order to save taxes deprives the buyer of any legal leverage in the event of a possible expense to break the deal, since proving the money actually paid is subsequently almost impossible.

The fifth factor is the choice of payment method, with bank transfer remaining the safest option. It creates an irreplaceable digital trail that serves as indisputable evidence in court in the event of disputes between the parties.

The sixth rule applies in full force when buying from car dealerships or dealers, where intermediaries often conceal the true owner. It is important to establish categorically whether an official representative is standing against you, or the deal is actually concluded with an individual, in order to know exactly who to direct any claims to.

The seventh and final step involves a detailed reading of the text of the contract, especially when the counterparty is a legal entity. These documents sometimes contain discreet clauses regarding past accidents or mileage adjustments that release the seller from liability, so a thorough legal review before signing is absolutely essential.