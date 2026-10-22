The legendary Chinese off-road brand 212 launches in Bulgaria with three models at the Asia Motor Show

One of the most established off-road car brands in China - 212, officially entered Bulgaria, making its premiere at the first-ever Asia Motor Show in Sofia, which presents leading manufacturers from Asia.



A few days ago, the brand also participated in the Paris Motor Show, demonstrating a growing product portfolio of modern off-road solutions, new models and accumulated engineering experience that will support its expansion in Europe.



The exclusive representative of the brand for Bulgaria is China Motor Company AD - the largest importer of Chinese cars in Bulgaria, which is also the largest exhibitor at the Asia Motor Show, with the largest stand and with the largest number of brands and models. The 212 models will be offered in the China Motor sales and dealer network with the corresponding extended warranties and full service and after-sales service.



212 models available in Bulgaria



In Bulgaria, 212 launches with two iconic models that embody the brand's concept to the greatest extent - a combination of authentic off-road character, functionality and modern technologies:



212 T01 with a gasoline or diesel engine - It is a 4.7 m long, 4x4 SUV that combines a distinctive retro design with modern technologies and technical solutions for stable and confident movement on a variety of terrains. The model is available with a choice of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF (one of the most successful German automatic transmissions in the automotive industry) and an all-wheel drive system.

212 P01 - a 4x4 pickup truck that brings the brand's signature spirit to the segment. With a double cabin and an open cargo bed, the model combines passenger space with practicality for transporting equipment and luggage. The pickup truck is equipped with a 2.3-liter diesel engine and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Its concept is aimed at people looking for a car for work, travel and adventures outside the city, without compromising on versatility.



The legendary story



The 212 brand was created under the name BJ212 in 1965 as a military SUV for the needs of the Chinese army and by personal order and commission of Mao Zedong, which gives it strong symbolism and cultural significance. Called the “Chinese UAZ“ because of its resistance, strength and durability on all terrains in all conditions, over the decades the brand has established itself as one of the strongest and most cross-country vehicles on the planet. The original BJ212 was produced for nearly 60 years with minimal visual and technical changes, making it one of the automotive phenomena.



It was renamed 212 in 2022, becoming the first brand composed entirely of numbers. Today, the brand is produced on a new platform with modern mechanics, modern engineering solutions and equipment, including a luxurious interior - a 0.25-inch digital dashboard, a 12.3-inch multimedia screen, a leather interior and OTA software updates. In this way, the brand builds on the heritage of classic off-road vehicles, turning it into modern models for off-road driving with a number of amenities for everyday use, positioning the company's models as stylish retro SUVs for enthusiasts and off-road fans around the world. The classic silhouette and off-road look of 212 remain intact to this day, and the brand has proven its strength and durability in harsh international competitions such as the Dakar Rally and the Rainforest Challenge in Malaysia.



Development and Expansion



Over the past two years, 212 has begun to actively expand its market presence outside of China, including in Europe. “Europe is a key market in 212's global strategy. We will continue to focus on the needs of local customers, relying on the market knowledge and strong distribution network of our partners. This approach will provide us with a solid foundation for the long-term development of the brand in Europe,“ commented Fetya Jia, Head of “International Business“ at 212 Off-Road. The 212 owner's plans also include a project to assemble the brand's models in the Old Continent as a platform for the transition to local production and industrial cooperation. Building and maintaining a community of brand fans who share its values and passion for off-road experiences is also its hallmark.



The brand enters the Bulgarian market with the ambition to offer an authentic off-road experience, combining proven engineering solutions and modern technologies. 212's participation at the Asia Motor Show provides the Bulgarian public with the opportunity to get up close and personal with two of the brand's most current models worldwide. During the exhibition in Sofia from October 22 to 26, both models will be offered at special prices and under special purchase conditions.



More information about 212 on the brand's website in Bulgaria - 212.chinamotor.bg.