The Austrian town of Feldkirchen an der Donau will become the epicenter of the automotive world on November 7, 2026, when the auction house Humer & Granner organizes an auction for one of the most remarkable private collections in Europe. Collector Hannes Daxsecker is parting with his unique treasure trove of 83 selected cars and 50 classic motorcycles. The core of this impressive garage treasure are the luxury flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class, distinguished by their impeccably documented history and rare bodywork nuances, as reported by the authoritative publication Auto Motor und Sport.

The rarity of this collection lies in the incredible variety of unique color combinations and exotic modifications. In the iconic W116 generation, German engineering is represented by striking examples such as the citrus green Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9, the gold Mercedes-Benz 350 SE and the elegant Mercedes-Benz 280 SE. The Austrian enthusiast is only missing the Mercedes-Benz 280 S variant from this legendary series, but on top of that he owns a unique white Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL with historical value - a vehicle whose first owner was the German television network ZDF.

The next era in the brand's history, represented by the W126 generation, impresses with unconventional chic and luxury. The impressive Mercedes-Benz 500 SE and Mercedes-Benz 260 SE sedans are distinguished by their bright red paint, while the apricot-orange Mercedes-Benz 280 SE and the turquoise Mercedes-Benz 380 SEC coupe stand out among the other gems. The top of the range is undoubtedly the 300-hp Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC, whose silver body contrasts wonderfully with the luxurious interior, upholstered in red suede.

The centerpiece of the entire auction is a particularly valuable historical specimen from 1968 - the experimental Mercedes-Benz 300 SE 6.3. Built on the shortened W109 platform and powered by a powerful 6.3-liter V8 engine, this machine served as the company car of the legendary head of passenger car development at the concern, Karl Wilfert. The design details of this car, including the characteristic taillights, interior door panels and safety steering wheel, are actually the conceptual prototype of the solutions later implemented in the series production of the W116.

The auction in Feldkirchen an der Donau is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time, and potential buyers and classic car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view the exhibits on site from Thursday to Saturday. The organizers provide full flexibility for participation, as bids will be accepted directly in the auction hall, by telephone, by written applications or in real time via the Internet platform. In addition to the main exhibits, the auction catalog also contains representative machines of the rank of Mercedes-Benz 600 and Maybach 62. All accompanying car accessories and memorabilia, stored in the two specialized halls of Daxsecker, will be sold separately by the Ni-Cola auction house on November 6 and 7.