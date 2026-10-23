Audi may team up with Huawei to create a new flagship

The German premium giant Audi is considering a strategic turn in its development that could rewrite the rules in the luxury segment of the world's largest automobile market. According to the authoritative German publication Manager Magazin, the management in Ingolstadt is conducting serious negotiations with the technology giant Huawei to jointly develop the next generation of the flagship A8 sedan. This unexpected move comes as a direct response to the sharp decline in the brand's sales in China and increased competition from local technologically advanced manufacturers.

While the official representatives of the negotiating parties remain silent and refuse to comment, the internal situation in the German concern is already undergoing serious tremors. Shortly before these new talks, the CEO of Audi initiated an ambitious plan to transfer the next A8 to the shared Panamera platform and move the production process to the Porsche plant. Although this decision gave rise to serious internal disputes and contradictions among senior management in Germany, it unequivocally proved the leadership's readiness for extremely unconventional and bold steps in order to regain market positions.

However, the partnership with Huawei goes far beyond the framework of a single model. The German publication emphasizes that the cooperation will cover a whole range of new vehicles that will be equipped with the innovative software and hardware of the Asian technology leader. Unlike the previous practice, in which the luxury sedan was imported directly from Germany, the production of the future flagship will be localized entirely in Chinese automobile plants. The new generation is expected to roll off the assembly line by 2028 at the latest, and local assembly will allow for a drastic reduction in the final price, giving the German industry the much-needed competitiveness against local luxury alternatives.