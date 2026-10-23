The new BYD will travel up to 2290 km on a single charge

The Chinese technology giant BYD is once again rewriting the standards in the mass segment, introducing the new generation of its extremely popular Qin Plus sedan, which amazes the automotive industry with its incredible autonomous range. The model is distinguished by a completely redesigned look, relying on much cleaner lines, as the traditional radiator grille has given way to a closed front panel shape. In combination with the dynamically shaped body, retaining the recognizable taillights of its predecessor, the car exudes a far sportier and more modern character.

Inside the cube, the design language has been radically changed in the direction of minimalism and high functionality. Qin Plus welcomes passengers with a new two-spoke steering wheel, elegantly concealed air vents, subtle ambient lighting and an impressive rotating central display, which has become a trademark of the brand. The company's engineers have taken a pragmatic approach to the choice of materials, completely eliminating the irritating piano lacquer coatings, known for their easy contamination by fingerprints. Instead, higher-quality textures have been used, convenient niches for storing small items have been added, and the glass area of the panoramic roof has been significantly increased.

The technical parameters of the sedan have already been fully defined along with the official registration procedures, revealing solid dimensions with a length of 4840 millimeters, a width of 1900 millimeters and a height of 1498 millimeters with a wheelbase of 2800 millimeters. The new generation will be offered on the market in two technological modifications – all-electric and advanced hybrid system. The pure electric vehicle relies on a single electric motor with a power of 136 horsepower, whose exact range on a single battery charge is yet to be officially announced by the manufacturer.

However, the real phenomenon lies in the plug-in hybrid version, which combines a 1.5-liter gasoline unit with a power of 101 horsepower and an electric motor generating 163 horsepower. Thanks to this highly efficient powertrain, the declared average fuel consumption is only 2.58 liters per hundred kilometers. The combined mileage of the hybrid sedan reaches an astonishing 2,290 kilometers without the need to refuel or stop for additional electricity, making it a true autonomy champion in its class.