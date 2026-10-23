Thousands queue for the new Hyundai Tucson

A wave of unprecedented interest flooded the market in South Korea, where the fifth generation of the popular SUV model Hyundai Tucson managed to surpass its own historical achievements just hours after the start of the official acceptance of orders. On the first day alone, the Korean manufacturer registered an impressive 15,045 orders, which represents an increase of nearly 39 percent compared to the market debut of its predecessor in the fall of 2020. Despite their significantly higher price compared to the standard modifications, more than half of future owners are categorically betting on the hybrid version.

In the domestic market, prices for the new model start at 31.4 million won (about 21,170 euros) for the basic gasoline version, while the hybrid modification starts at 36.15 million won (about 24,375 euros) including local tax breaks and forms 55 percent of the total volume of initial orders. Buyers are massively moving towards the highest levels of luxury and equipment, with the top-end Inspiration version seeing a jump in popularity from 29 to 44 percent. Consumers are also showing demand for the basic H-Pick level, while the off-road-oriented XRT version attracts more niche interest.

The large-scale generational change brings the Tucson not only a completely redesigned aesthetic, but also increased physical dimensions – The body has been lengthened by 60 millimeters and widened by 40 millimeters, and the wheelbase has gained an additional 30 millimeters. Practicality in everyday life has been increased thanks to the rear doors, which now open at an impressive 83-degree angle, facilitating access to the passenger compartment and the installation of child seats, while the basic volume of the luggage compartment has reached a whopping 645 liters.

The design language is decided in the new company concept Art of Steel, distinguished by spectacular vertical daytime running lights with an H-shaped shape, a thin light strip and expressive wheel arches, giving the crossover an impressive stance. Under the hood of the gasoline modification, an advanced 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a capacity of 193 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque works. A key technical innovation is the replacement of the previous seven-speed robotic gearbox with a new, extremely smooth eight-speed hydromechanical automatic transmission.

The hybrid system also marks a serious technical development, generating a total system power of 245 horsepower with remarkable fuel efficiency and an average consumption of just 5.7 liters per hundred kilometers. The brand's engineers have redesigned the suspension, reinforced the body structure and expanded the use of acoustic glass for maximum comfort. In the cabin, the traditional dashboard has given way to a minimalist front screen and a large central touch display, working with the new Pleos Connect multimedia platform with a diagonal of up to 17 inches, and the package of security systems includes nine airbags and modern assistants for autonomous driving.