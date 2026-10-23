Toyota Land Cruiser 250 is preparing for a large-scale update

The legendary all-terrain vehicle Toyota Land Cruiser 250 is heading for a serious crossroads in its development, and according to preliminary expert forecasts, the model is about to undergo its large-scale restyling around 2028. The upcoming update is expected to bring a refreshed design to the front, while the Japanese range may be enriched with highly efficient hybrid powertrains, which have already successfully established themselves in international markets.

The current generation of the Japanese bestseller officially entered the market in the spring of 2024, successfully replacing the previous Prado. With this change of generations, the company has opted for a return to clean, extremely masculine and angular shapes – square body, characteristic radiator grille with the brand name and an absolute minimum of unnecessary decorative elements, emphasizing the raw and uncompromising off-road character of the machine.

During the future restyling, this utilitarian and retro style will be fully preserved, although the designers are preparing subtle adjustments, especially in the area of the rectangular headlights. Their overall shape may be preserved, but the internal matrix and the light signature of the LED daytime running lights will undergo a modern change. The grille will also retain the iconic inscription, receiving a different internal texture and a new detailed design of the horizontal slats, preliminary expert visualizations reveal.

Far more significant excitement for local buyers, however, is the expected changes under the hood. Until now, the Japanese range relied on two four-cylinder units – A 2.7-liter gasoline mortar with a capacity of 163 horsepower and a torque of 246 Nm, as well as a proven 2.8-liter turbodiesel, generating 204 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, respectively combined with a six-speed or eight-speed automatic transmission. In foreign markets, the choice is traditionally richer, including an advanced 2.4-liter gasoline turbo hybrid with about 330 hp, as well as a diesel modification with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It is their introduction in Japan that is a hot topic in connection with the upcoming restyling, while the future of the weaker atmospheric gasoline engine remains in question.

Meanwhile, the Japanese manufacturer does not stop improving the current version of the jeep. Already in April 2026, petrol modifications in the VX trim level received an expanded package of modern active safety systems, improved driver assistance and advanced anti-theft protection, along with the option of iconic round LED headlights. Updated diesel variants are also expected on the market by the end of the same year, paving the way for a major evolution of the model.