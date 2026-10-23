Asia Motor Show Premiere: China Motor presents two more new DONGFENG models

The largest importer of new Chinese cars in Bulgaria - China Motor Company AD, presented two new models from the DONGFENG portfolio at an exclusive event on the first day of the Asia Motor Show, which continues until October 26 at Inter Expo Center – Sofia.

The premiere models are the plug-in hybrid Dongfeng MAGE PHEV and the fully electric - Dongfeng Vigo. The two models, as well as a large part of the other models from the brand's product range, can be viewed, tested and purchased at the China Motor stand - the largest at the Asia Motor Show.

With the two new models, DONGFENG is further expanding its presence in the electrified vehicle segment, and China Motor's portfolio within the Dongfeng group is now the largest on the Bulgarian market in all segments and with all possible types of drivetrains.

The expansion of the product portfolio of the Dongfeng group brands is part of the automaker's strategy for expansion in Europe.

The two new DONGFENG models demonstrate the variety of solutions that the brand offers in the conditions of the rapidly developing electrified vehicle market in Europe and Bulgaria:

● Dongfeng Vigo - a fully electric SUV. The model combines an iconic design, a spacious and luxurious interior with a panoramic roof, electric drive and technologies aimed at modern requirements for urban and everyday mobility, with advanced safety and driver assistance features. It has a 51.87 kWh LFP battery with fast charging - from 30% to 80% in just 18 minutes, and a range of 340 km (WLTC). It also has a V2L function for powering external devices directly from the car;

● Dongfeng MAGE PHEV - a compact and futuristic SUV plug-in hybrid.

The model combines the advantages of electric drive with the flexibility of hybrid technology, with an impressive combined range of over 1000 km.

At the China Motor stand in Hall 2 at Inter Expo Center – Sofia, visitors to the Asia Motor Show can get acquainted with the entire DONGFENG range, as well as with the attractive off-road models of the premium brand M-HERO and the new brand for Bulgaria in this segment - one of the most established in the world in this class - 212. Every day until October 26, visitors can receive detailed information about their technical characteristics and equipment, as well as individual consultations and offers from the China Motor sales team. Within the framework of the exhibition, all models of the Dongfeng group are offered at promotional prices and under preferential conditions for purchase on site, including leasing. When purchasing some of the models on site, customers also receive a special gift - a one-year “Casco“ with Euroins.

More information on the China Motor website - chinamotor.bg.