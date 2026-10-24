Final tests for the largest electric BMW

BMW continues testing the electric iX7, the brand's largest SUV, which was filmed at the Nürburgring in Germany. The prototype is undergoing durability and dynamics tests, and its appearance confirms that the model is moving towards series production. Unlike BMW's smaller electric models, the iX7 will not use the all-electric Neue Klasse architecture. Like the new X5 and iX5, it will be built on an updated version of the CLAR platform, which allows the production of cars with different types of drive.

The BMW iX7 is expected to use technologies from the new iX5, including cylindrical battery cells and an 800-volt electrical system. BMW announces a net capacity of 144 kWh for the iX5 60 xDrive, a range of around 700 km and a maximum charging power of up to 460 kW. With the right infrastructure, charging from 10 to 80 percent should take around 22 minutes.

The larger dimensions of the iX7 could free up additional space under the floor for an even larger battery. At least one of the versions is expected to receive the 578 hp dual-motor drive from the iX5 60 xDrive, and more powerful modifications with the M badge will follow later.

The photos show that the electric model will retain the split headlight configuration known from the current X7. At the same time, the body will receive smoother surfaces and details related to the Neue Klasse design language. Electric pull-out handles located at the base of the doors are also expected. Inside, the iX7 and the petrol X7 will share the new Panoramic iDrive system. It combines a panoramic information display across the entire width of the dashboard with a central screen for multimedia and vehicle functions.

In parallel with the iX7, BMW is developing the new X7 M60. It will replace the current X7 M60i and will likely use a revised version of the 4.4-liter V8 with twin turbines. The X7 M60 prototype is recognizable by the open air intakes in the large front grille and the four exhaust tips. Production of the BMW iX7 and X7 is planned at the company's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, along with the X5 and iX5. The premiere of the electric iX7 is expected in 2027, and sales should begin in the fall of the same year.