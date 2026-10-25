Volvo launches global affordable electric car

Swedish premium manufacturer Volvo is preparing a serious reorganization of its electric range, turning its attention to a wider range of buyers. During its recent financial reporting for the third quarter of 2026, the Gothenburg-based company hinted at an upcoming base model designed to go down a step in terms of price category compared to the familiar offerings. The new car, which is expected to appear on the market immediately after the summer of 2027, is conceived as a global player aimed at the most mass segments in Europe and North America.

In technical terms, the future novelty will stand on the modernized SPA3 platform, sharing its power architecture and basic engineering solutions with its older brother EX60. This SUV has already generated over 50,000 pre-orders on the European continent, which gives engineers a solid basis to transfer the technology to a more compact format. The flexible SPA3 structure allows for the construction of different variants in terms of dimensions and body type, with the new project almost certainly envisioning the form of an urban crossover again.

Although the final nomenclature has not yet been officially approved by headquarters, documents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office last summer include the name EX50. According to internal sources and market analysts, this vehicle will take over from the previous EX40, providing significantly more spacious proportions with increased length and height.

At the same time, the American division of the brand is considering a similar move for the transatlantic market. Volvo Cars America president Luis Rezende has hinted at a new affordable product for 2027 to fill the void left by the demise of the base EX30 with a single engine. The initial plans for a starting price of $34,950 in the States have been revised, but according to industry publications such as Automotive News, the future electric crossover will be positioned comfortably under the $50,000 threshold, appearing in dealerships before the end of the same year.

The upcoming model is just one part of a much larger plan to completely renew the portfolio. The Swedish brand intends to launch a total of 13 new or seriously updated cars in its key markets in Europe, China and the United States by the end of the decade. Three new premieres are expected in 2027 alone, and in parallel, the company is also strengthening its local production, and will start assembling the popular XC60 at the Charleston plant early next year.