Zeekr lures customers of German premium brands

The bold strategy, relying on digital innovations and high-quality performance, instead of a decade-long history, is starting to yield serious results on the European market. The premium brand Zeekr reports a double increase in its sales and is ambitiously expanding its network of dealerships, with the goal of reaching two hundred locations on the old continent by the end of the year.

During the international motor show in Paris, the company's European director Lothar Schuppe revealed details about the aggressive expansion to the media. The management deliberately avoids price wars, preferring to provide consumers with significantly richer equipment and modern technologies for the amounts that traditional German competitors demand for their basic models. According to the management team, the real advantage lies in the ratio between value and extras received, freeing buyers from the need to pay for the prestige of the historical name.

The brand is currently officially present in twenty-two European countries, including Bulgaria, and strengthening its positions is entrusted to new product offerings. At the Paris show, attention was drawn to the facelift of the 7X crossover, as well as the luxury flagship 9X, which quickly earned the unofficial nickname of the Asian analogue of Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It is the 9X model that will be officially presented in our country on October 27, 2026, and immediately after that expect more details and a price for Bulgaria.

One of the main psychological barriers to the mass entry of Chinese electric vehicles remains the fear of rapid depreciation upon subsequent sale of used ones. The company takes this fact into account with due attention and counters skepticism with a clear product policy. The lack of artificially advantageous, but trimmed-down base modifications protects the market from being flooded with compromise vehicles that lose their age-appropriate appeal.

The long-term stability of the secondary market is also maintained through continuous software updates over the air, thanks to which the vehicles remain relevant over the years. An additional factor of security is the five-year factory warranty, backed by the financial and engineering power of the parent corporation Geely. The strategic advantage is complemented by the fact that the overall design of the European modifications is born in the design studio in Gothenburg, and the chassis has undergone specific adjustments to improve behavior on European roads.