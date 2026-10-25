FORTHING from the Dongfeng group presented the new TK5 at the Asia Motor Show

One of the most established and best-selling Chinese car brands on the Bulgarian market - FORTHING, part of the DONGFENG group and with an importer - China Motor Company AD, also premiered

at the Asia Motor Show, which continues until October 26 inclusive at the Inter Expo Center – Sofia.

As part of an exclusive event, the brand presented its latest electrified model - TK5, available in a fully electric version (BEV) and as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The new model is based on the platform of the most popular and best-selling Chinese SUV from the FORTHING range - T5, with its characteristic attractive design, many extras and an impressive, spacious interior with a panoramic roof.

The fully electric version of the TK5 has a 75 kWh battery and an 800-volt system, which allows for fast charging from 30% to 80% in 18 minutes and a range of 500 km (WLTP). The PHEV version can travel 210 km on electricity alone. The plug-in hybrid version has a 1.5-liter gasoline engine.

The TK5, as well as all other offerings from the FORTHING portfolio, can be viewed, tested and purchased directly at the China Motor stand during the Asia Motor Show, where the brand's importer presents its entire product range of all the brands it represents and on the largest area within the exhibition.

The expansion of the product portfolio of the DONGFENG group brands, including FORTHING, M-HERO and the new brand for Bulgaria in the off-road segment - 212, is part of the automaker's strategy for expansion in Europe. FORTHING's plans also include a project for the production and assembly of models in Europe, the implementation of which is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year, as announced earlier this October at the Paris Motor Show.

With the TK5, FORTHING's portfolio further expands its presence in the electrified vehicle segment, and China Motor's product range within the DONGFENG group is now the largest in Bulgaria with models in all segments and with all possible types of powertrains.

The DONGFENG group is in the top 10 of the largest automobile manufacturers in Bulgaria. “Our goal is to be among the five largest”, announced Boris Karpuzov, brand manager of China Motor.

Until October 26, visitors to the Asia Motor Show can view, test and purchase all brands from the DONGFENG group under attractive conditions and at preferential prices, as well as receive detailed information about their technical characteristics and equipment. When purchasing some of the models, there is an attractive gift - a free one-year “Casco“ at Euroins Insurance Company AD, and for each electrified FORTHING model purchased at the Asia Motor Show, another special bonus - a charging station.

More information on the China Motor website - chinamotor.bg.