Last Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss to be auctioned for over $6 million

RM Sotheby's is preparing to offer for sale an extremely rare Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, whose production was finalized in December 2009. The car represents the final, seventy-fifth unit of the announced limited series, originally ordered specifically for members of the Kuwaiti royal family. The car is distinguished by its perfect time capsule status, having traveled only 53 kilometers to date, and the estimated auction price exceeds the amount of $6 million.

This European specification was originally delivered to Switzerland, where it received its initial registration on March 16, 2010 in the canton of Vaud. The roadster remained in the hands of the Kuwaiti royal family for over a decade before being acquired by its current owner in 2024, the second private owner in the car's history.

The uniqueness of the specimen is emphasized by the fact that it is the only Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss produced, painted in the factory shade Fire Opal Red. The exclusive exterior is combined with a red leather interior, accented by contrasting yellow stitching, enlarged seats, gold brake calipers and interior panels made of Alutex material instead of the traditional carbon. The car has left-hand drive, an automatic transmission and a factory-installed stereo system – an extra that only two copies of the entire series can boast.

Before the change of ownership in 2024, about 40,000 pounds were invested in servicing the rare sports car in the British specialized center Stratton Motor Company. In the current year 2026, the technical team of G&K Automotive Services completes its adaptation to the regulatory requirements of the United States, after which the vehicle receives official registration for road traffic.

The bidding for this collector's masterpiece is scheduled for the period from November 25 to December 2, and the car is currently located in Culver City, California. Due to the specifics of local emissions legislation, the purchase and sale can be made to a licensed dealer or a buyer who is located outside the borders of the American state.