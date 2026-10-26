F1 star proves even the best can get their gears wrong (VIDEO)

Kimi Antonelli hit a wooden fence with Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe during promotional photoshoot ahead of US Grand Prix. Mercedes driver was maneuvering the car next to his teammate George Russell's car when he stepped on the gas without disengaging reverse gear. The incident took place on the Circuit of the Americas and was filmed from inside the coupe.

In the footage, Antonelli looks surprised by what happened and looks back at the fence. The impact was at low speed, and the damage to the car and the wooden structure appears to be minor. George Russell witnessed the mistake and immediately found the exact response. “You have to select Drive mode to move forward!“, said the British driver, as Antonelli remained stopped in front of the fence.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, prepared for Mercedes drivers, has 1,153 horsepower. The incident did not seem to affect Antonelli's performance over the race weekend, as he won the United States Grand Prix after initially being caught on video for the awkward maneuver outside the racing line.