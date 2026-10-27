Rare Lada Niva Marsh for sale

A purple Lada Niva Marsh, designed for snow, swamps and terrain that standard SUVs have difficulty handling, is for sale in Germany for 19,999 euros. The car is a 2002 VAZ-1922 Marsh model and was listed in Schütorf with a mileage of 999 kilometers. According to the ad, the car has been professionally restored and is in almost new condition.

The Lada Niva Marsh is no ordinary version of the familiar Soviet design. The model was created as a specialized vehicle for driving on snow, swamps and uneven terrain, and fewer than 1,000 copies were produced. The most distinctive element is the huge low-pressure tires, which increase ground clearance and distribute the weight over a larger area.

The tires completely change the Niva's silhouette

To accommodate the wide tires, the body has been redesigned with widened fenders, to which mud flaps have been added. There are protective beams at the front and rear, designed to limit damage in case of contact with trees, stones or other obstacles. The round headlights from the standard Niva have been replaced with rectangular ones, and the taillights are not original.

The changes are not limited to the exterior. The chassis is equipped with custom-made axles and suspension. Combined with the lower gears, this allows the car to move on surfaces where a traditional all-terrain model would lose traction.

The engine remains standard

There is no powerful V8 under the hood, as such a design might suggest. The car uses a naturally aspirated 1.7-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with a power of 59 kW, or 80 horsepower. The ad also states that the first registration is from July 2002, and the car has a mechanical drive and a specialized off-road design.

The cabin has retained the simplified design of the early versions of the Niva. The steering wheel and sports seats bear the Bronto inscription, associated with the specialized division of “AvtoVAZ“, which produces Marsh and the more protected version Niva Bronto.

The selling price is 19,999 euros, and the ad also indicates a net value of 16,806 euros at 19% VAT. The car is in violet metallic, with a black leather interior and two or three doors according to the seller's description.

Sources: carscoops.com