The Chinese from Zeekr brought out the "heavy artillery" (See also the prices of the flagship 9X in our country)

The European premium segment is about to undergo a serious shake-up with the official appearance of the new flagship SUV Zeekr 9X. The Asian concern is not just setting foot on the Old Continent, but is entering with an extremely large-scale request, aimed directly at the established leaders in the class. The model demonstrates technological perfection, engineering maturity and details that position it among the best premium Chinese cars ever created.

The visual presence of the Zeekr 9X impresses with monumental proportions – length of 5239 mm, width of 2029 mm and wheelbase of an impressive 3169 mm. The exterior exudes an aristocratic posture thanks to the clean silhouette line, the front grille with contrasting accents and the massive 22-inch wheels. Designed with an uncompromising experience in mind, this colossus manages to combine an aggressive stance with a sophisticated aerodynamic profile.

Underneath the impressive exterior hides a high-tech powertrain based on hybrid architecture. The drive relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged internal combustion engine combined with two motors and an AWD four-wheel drive system. The system output reaches a remarkable 897 horsepower, which allows the heavy, nearly three-ton SUV to sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

One of the greatest engineering achievements in the model is the modern 900-volt electrical architecture. Thanks to it and the installed 55 kWh battery, the vehicle supports ultra-fast DC charging, which allows recharging from 10% to 80% in a record time of 9.5 minutes. The car provides pure electric range for everyday urban needs, and in combination with the fuel tank, the total range exceeds 730 kilometers.

The road behavior is entrusted to an adaptive dual-chamber air suspension, complemented by shock absorbers with continuous electronic damping control CDC. The system continuously scans the road surface and levels the body, ensuring a smooth ride and stability when going over bumps or during dynamic cornering. Braking efficiency is ensured by six-piston fixed calipers at the front, ensuring flawless braking.

The interior offers an atmosphere comparable to a luxury limousine of the highest class, featuring a configuration of 6 individual armchairs. The second row of seats is equipped with electric armrests, footrests, functional massage, ventilation and heating. The cabin features 16-inch OLED displays for the front passengers, a 47-inch AR Head-Up display, as well as a 17-inch foldable OLED screen for rear passenger entertainment, complemented by a premium Naim audio system with 32 speakers.

The official representative of the brand has already started accepting orders for our market, with the first units arriving at their owners early next year. Bulgarian customers can choose between two extremely well-equipped modifications, guaranteeing the maximum level of safety and comfort - Ultra AWD, which has a starting price of 123,500 euros and Black Line AWD, which starts at 130,500 euros including VAT

With its market positioning and impressive technical parameters, the Zeekr 9X directly attacks the established flagships of the European premium scene such as the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, while offering a serious price advantage over its German rivals. The Chinese manufacturer is targeting the high segment of full-size luxury SUVs, where customers are looking for uncompromising comfort, modern technologies and top dynamic characteristics. With its attractive price offer, starting at 123,500 euros, the model positions a serious alternative to its much more expensive analogues in the class and aims to win back a significant market share. Whether it will succeed, time will tell.