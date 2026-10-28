Do you know what this road sign shows?

Knowing road signs is a fundamental element of traffic safety, but sometimes even the most experienced drivers hesitate when interpreting the details. In the dynamic world of road traffic, small nuances make the difference between confident driving and unpleasant surprises on the asphalt.

When we look at the warning sign in the photo above, most drivers immediately remember that it is about the slope of the road and what percentage it is. When a road sign for a slope (warning of a steep climb or descent) says 10%, for example, this means that for every 100 meters of horizontal distance, the road rises or descends by 10 meters in the vertical direction. However, the question is in the specifics and the exact direction of this slope, which often causes lively debates among the driving community.

Does this graphic symbol indicate a steep descent in the section ahead of us, or is it a climb, the trials of which we are about to overcome by shifting gears? This is where the little trick lies that separates dry theory from real road culture.

Try to answer the question before reading the last paragraph

If you did not answer correctly, think carefully before your next road route and refresh your knowledge, because the correct interpretation of the signs is the key to a safe trip. And the correct answer is road sign A5 "Steep slope when descending"