The global automotive market is in the red for the ninth month, but not in our country

The global automotive industry continues its long and painful fall into a deep spiral with no prospects for a quick turnaround. Month after month, analysts report worrying figures that paint an extremely pessimistic picture for the entire year. Another report based on statistical data from GlobalData shows categorically that the global market for light and light commercial vehicles remains in the grip of stagnation, marking its next serious retreat on the international stage.

In September 2026, the total number of new vehicles sold worldwide shrank to 7,732,646 units. This represents a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Even more worrying is the large-scale trend in the long term – The negative dynamics have persisted for the ninth consecutive month. The accumulated result from the beginning of January to the end of September shows a total decline of 4.3 percent, with sales reaching only 64,536,040 units, reinforcing the feeling of a permanent crisis in the sector.

The geographical distribution of these processes paints an extremely uneven and contradictory landscape in the individual regions. China retains its traditional position as a leading international factor, although the local market is recording a serious cooling with 1,885,867 vehicles sold, which is a significant collapse of 25.6 percent on an annual basis. At the other extreme, North America demonstrates some resilience, with dealers in the United States selling 1,323,595 vehicles, or a growth of 5.9 percent compared to last year.

The old continent also enjoys mixed results, separated by a conditional geographical border. Western European markets managed to record an encouraging 7.7 percent overall growth at the start of the autumn season, reaching 1,373,951 new registrations. On the other hand, Eastern Europe remains facing serious difficulties, registering a decline of 7.9 percent to a total volume of 374,535 units. The dynamics in other key points of the planet complete the complex mosaic: India and South America recorded a serious rise by 21.3 percent (up to 530,774 units) and 10.9 percent (up to 315,161 units), respectively, while markets such as Canada (+10.8% to 167,927 units) enjoyed green, and South Korea (-13.2% to 134,860 units) and Japan (-0.2% to 424,235 units) remained in negative territory.

Against the backdrop of this global stagnation, the Bulgarian automotive market continues to go against the general trend, reporting a stable and upward trend. According to official data from the "Traffic Police" for the periods of the current year 2026, our country enjoys a steady increase in interest in new passenger cars, with registered new vehicles from January to September exceeding 39,700 units, marking a nearly 10 percent increase compared to the previous year, while at the same time there is a strong surge in demand for electrified and hybrid models.